Reports: Redskins WR Davis out for season with leg injury

For the second time in as many days, the Washington Redskins appear to have lost an offensive skill player for the season.

Multiple reports Saturday state wide receiver Robert Davis sustained a broken tibia and torn lateral collateral ligament (LCL) in his knee at practice earlier in the day and is out for the season. According to reports, Davis went up for a reception and got tangled up with defenders.

He did not get up after going to the ground and was carted off the field.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Davis will undergo surgery and miss the season, but the prognosis is actually better than the team’s original fears of a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and possible nerve damage.

Davis, a 2017 sixth-round pick, spent much of last season on the practice squad and did not register a reception. But reports from camp thus far were very positive, and he tied for the team lead with three receptions in the preseason opener against New England on Thursday.

On Friday, the team announced rookie running back Derrius Guice will miss the entire season after an MRI exam performed earlier in the day revealed Guice suffered an “ACL injury” in his left knee against the Patriots. Multiple reports stated the injury is a torn ACL.

The Redskins had also announced that tight end Manasseh Garner also suffered an ACL injury.

–Field Level Media