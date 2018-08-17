Rodgers plays, Roethlisberger sits as Packers top Steelers
The Green Bay Packers’ defense scored two touchdowns on interceptions in defeating the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers 51-34 in a preseason game on Thursday night.
Tramon Williams was responsible for the first Packers pick-six, a 25-yard return, on the first pass of the game, while second-round draft pick Josh Jackson took his interception return 22 yards to the end zone in the third quarter.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers saw limited action, completing 2 of 4 passes for 35 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown toss to Jimmy Graham in the opening quarter.
His Steelers counterpart, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, did not play after reportedly being cleared of a concussion earlier in the day. Roethlisberger entered concussion protocol following a hit he took in practice on Tuesday, though he wasn’t scheduled to play Thursday even before the injury scare.
DeShone Kizer tossed two touchdowns, finishing 7-of-12 for 149 yards with no interceptions for the Packers, while Brett Hundley was 6-of-9 for 77 yards with no TDs or picks.
Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs was 12-for-18 for 192 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Pittsburgh third-round draft pick Mason Rudolph threw a touchdown and an interception, completing five of his 12 passes for 47 yards. Steelers second-rounder James Washington hauled in five catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
–Field Level Media