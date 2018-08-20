Rookie Carlson boots Forbath in Vikings’ kicking competition

Vikings rookie Daniel Carlson won the kicking job in Minnesota over Kai Forbath, who was released on Monday.

Carlson, the former Auburn kicker who nailed a 57-yarder in his preseason debut, was a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Forbath had been the placekicker for the Vikings since Blair Walsh was released in 2016.

Forbath missed a 41-yard attempt — and made a 44-yarder — against the Jacksonville Jaguars, opening the door for the roster move.

“That’s a kick I should make,” Forbath said after the game. “You’re going to miss kicks. You have to move past it.”

The Vikings are moving to Carlson, who is 4-for-4 on field goal attempts and made both point-after attempts against the Denver Broncos.

–Field Level Media