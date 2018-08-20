Rookie QB Allen will start Thursday for Bills

Josh Allen took a turn with the first-team offense on Monday in what the Bills envision as a rotation at quarterback with Nathan Peterman, and Allen will start Sunday in Buffalo’s preseason game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals.

Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday morning he would give both Allen and Peterman time with the starters as AJ McCarron seeks a second opinion on his injured collarbone. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday afternoon, tests showed that McCarron’s collarbone is not fractured.

McDermott said the Bills are seeking a third quarterback with the expectation McCarron will miss significant time, but they won’t rule out the former Alabama star until medical confirmation is received.

“Just one day at a time here and then we’ll go from there. We’ll see. If healthy, then we pick up where we left off,” McDermott said.

Allen was drafted seventh overall out of Wyoming, but the Bills also signed McCarron as a free agent with the expectation Allen could be given time to work into the starting spot.

McCarron was injured in the first quarter of Friday’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Bills traded their starting quarterback from the past three seasons, Tyrod Taylor, to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason and signed McCarron in free agency four days later.

Peterman, a second-year player out of Pittsburgh, started two of the four games he appeared in as a rookie. He finished 2017 with 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions, posting a 38.4 passer rating while completing 24 of 49 passes. All five of the interceptions came during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in November.

McCarron spent the past four seasons with the Bengals, appearing in 11 games. He made three starts, all in 2015, and winning twice. The 27-year-old has completed 86 of 133 career passes (64.7 percent) for 920 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.

