Rookie RB Barkley signs hefty deal with Giants

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, signed a four-year contract on Sunday, the team announced.

Spotrac.com reported the deal is worth $31.1 million, including a signing bonus of nearly $20.77 million. The contract contains the standard fifth-year rookie deal option.

Barkley’s $31.1 million in guaranteed money is the second highest for a running back in NFL history behind Adrian Peterson ($36 million in a contract signed in 2011).

The 21-year-old Barkley is expected to spruce up the Giants’ running game after rushing for 3,843 yards and 43 touchdowns during three standout college seasons at Penn State. He also caught 102 passes for 1,195 yards and eight scores before declaring for the 2018 draft.

Barkley recently addressed the belief that he is expected to have a big rookie campaign.

“I know a lot of people try to set expectations for me,” Barkley told reporters, “but no offense to you guys, I set my own expectations.”

Barkley signed on the day rookies reported to training camp. The veterans report Thursday.

–Field Level Media