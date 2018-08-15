Seahawks agree to sign ex-Colts LB Walden, per agent

The Seattle Seahawks agreed to a deal with former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Erik Walden, according to Walden’s agents.

The terms of the deal were not announced. Walden played for the Tennessee Titans last year on a one-year, $2.75 million deal.

Walden, who turns 33 on Tuesday, collected four sacks and 36 tackles in 16 games (two starts) for Tennessee last season. He played the previous four years for the Indianapolis Colts, starting 60 of 61 games and tallying 23 sacks in that span, including an 11-sack campaign in 2016.

The 10-year veteran also spent three years with the Green Bay Packers and parts of three seasons with the Miami Dolphins after starting his career in Kansas City. Walden was a sixth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2008 but never played for them.

The Seahawks could use pass-rushing help with defensive end Dion Jordan’s status up in the air for the regular-season opener. Jordan remains on the physically unable to perform list while dealing with a stress reaction in his shin.

–Field Level Media