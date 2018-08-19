Seahawks can’t capitalize on chances, fall to Chargers, 24-14

Russell Wilson led Seattle to the red zone three times Saturday night on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the Seahawks couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities, falling 24-14 in preseason action.

Wilson played the entire first half for the Seahawks, finishing 13-of-21 passing for 193 yards. He was sacked twice, including on a 3rd-and-3 play at the Chargers’ 13-yard line on the opening drive. The Seahawks settled for a field goal, just as they did at the 3:52 mark of the first quarter when Wilson’s pass on 3rd-and-goal from the 7-yard line, intended for tight end Nick Vannett, was incomplete.

In the second quarter, Wilson again led the Seahawks down the field, but Seattle came up empty when defensive end Melvin Ingram caused Seahawks running back Chris Carson to fumble at the Chargers’ 1-yard line.

Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers made his preseason debut for Los Angeles and played one quarter. He finished his night 6-of-7 passing for 62 yards. Running back Melvin Gordon carried the ball 10 times for 35 yards and a touchdown.

–Field Level Media