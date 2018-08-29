Seahawks’ Lockett agrees to 3-yr, $31.8M extension
Seahawks’ Lockett agrees to 3-yr, $31.8M extension
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.
Terms were not disclosed, but NFL Media reports it is a three-year, $31.8 million extension that puts him under contract through the 2021 season. Lockett’s deal reportedly includes $20 million in guaranteed money and a max value of $37.8 million. The incentives that could trigger the additional $6 million are not known.
Lockett, 25, was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.32 million rookie contract and slated to earn $1.9 million in base salary this season.
The 5-foot-10, 182-pound former Kansas State star has emerged as a starter opposite Doug Baldwin for a Seahawks offense that lost tight end Jimmy Graham and wide receiver Paul Richardson in free agency this offseason.
Lockett has 137 receptions for 1,816 yards and nine touchdowns through his first three NFL seasons. He is also one of the league’s most explosive return men, averaging 25.9 yards with two touchdowns on 93 career kick returns and 8.2 yards with one score on 105 punt returns.
Lockett set a career high with 71 receptions for 555 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season, although he averaged a career-low 12.3 yards per catch. He also carried the ball 10 times for 58 yards.
The former third-round pick has missed only one regular-season game in his career.
–Field Level Media
The New York Jets traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the New Orleans Saints for a third-round pick, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
According to multiple reports, the Jets loaded their team buses in preparation to drive to Philadelphia for Thursday's preseason game against the
Bridgewater, 25, joined the Jets in free agency on a one-year, incentive-laden deal that guaranteed him just $1 million but has a base value of $6 million and a max value of $15 million.
His name has been a popular one in trade rumors after he performed well this preseason, his first steady game action since suffering a gruesome knee injury on the eve of the 2016 regular season. Bridgewater went 28 for 38 (73.7 percent) for 316 yards (8.3 yards per attempt), two touchdowns and an interception in three preseason appearances. Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan previously hinted at a possible trade.
Since the Minnesota Vikings took him 32nd overall in 2014, Bridgewater has completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 6,150 yards (7.2 yards per attempt), 28 touchdowns and 22 interceptions while going 17-11 as a starter.
Saints starter Drew Brees turns 40 in January and is under contract through the 2019 season, after he signed a two-year, $50 million deal this offseason as a free agent. Free agent signee Tom Savage and former undrafted free agent Taysom Hill had been battling for the backup job in New Orleans. Savage is on a one-year deal, while Hill is under contract through 2019.
The Jets will move forward with 39-year-old veteran Josh McCown, who re-signed on a $10 million deal in free agency this spring, and No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold. The 21-year-old rookie started the team’s third preseason game and appears to have a great chance to open Week 1 as the Jets’ starter.
Darnold has gone 29 of 45 (64.4 percent) for 244 yards (5.4 yards per attempt), two touchdowns and an interception in three preseason games. McCown has barely played in preseason while the team gave Bridgewater and Darnold more reps.
–Field Level media
Houston Texans backup inside linebacker Ben Heeney will miss the season after undergoing ankle surgery, the Houston Chronicle reported on Wednesday.
Heeney was carted off after injuring his ankle in the Texans' preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.
The Texans claimed Heeney off waivers from the New Orleans Saints last season, though he was rarely used and finished the season on injured reserve.
Heeney, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2015. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie, with three starts, and finished with 2.5 sacks and 33 tackles. He landed on the injured list the following season and was limited to four games.
Heeny was cut by Oakland just before the start of the 2017 season and wound up on the Saints’ practice squad.
–Field Level Media
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have agreed on a four-year extension that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
Rodgers' former teammate and current NFL Network analyst James Jones first reported the agreement, tweeting
According to multiple reports, Rodgers will receive more than $80 million by March. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Rodgers’ signing bonus will be $57.5 million.
Shortly before Jones tweeted the news Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Rodgers and the Packers were expected to finalize a record-breaking extension by the end of the weekend. Schefter later reported that the deal includes $103 million practically guaranteed and $67 million due before the end of 2018.
Rodgers, 34, still had two years remaining on his contract, meaning he is now under contract through 2023. He will turn 40 in December of that year.
His previous $22 million annual average, which was the highest in NFL history when the deal was signed in April of 2013, had slipped to 10th among NFL quarterbacks before the new deal. Rodgers was scheduled to make a little over $20.5 million this season and $21.1 million in 2019.
Rodgers discussed his contract situation last week with ESPN Radio’s “Wilde and Tausch,” saying he was working with the team to reach a deal that works well for both sides, without hindering the Packers’ ability to build a contender.
“I’m not trying to screw them, you know,” Rodgers said. “This is a partnership. That’s the only way this is going to work, and the best way things work in this situation is that we’re in this thing together. And if they make that financial commitment, that’s what they’re saying, and also there’s an expectation that you’re going to play well. And then that’s my side of the bargain.”
Rodgers has spent his whole career with the Packers since they took him 24th overall in the 2005 draft. He is a six-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro and has a 103-55 record as a starter (including playoffs), leading the team to a Super Bowl XLV title.
The 14th-year veteran is the league’s all-time leader in passer rating (103.8) and interception rate (1.6 percent).
–Field Level Media
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has agreed to a three-year, $31.8 million extension that puts him under contract through the 2021 season, according to a report by the NFL Media.
Lockett's deal reportedly includes $20 million in guaranteed money and a
Lockett, 25, was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.32 million rookie contract and is slated to earn $705,000 million in base salary this season.
The 5-foot-10, 182-pound former Kansas State star has emerged as a starter opposite Doug Baldwin for a Seahawks offense that lost tight end Jimmy Graham and wide receiver Paul Richardson in free agency this offseason.
Lockett has 137 receptions for 1,816 yards and nine touchdowns through his first three NFL seasons. He is also one of the league’s most explosive return men, averaging 25.9 yards with two touchdowns on 93 career kick returns and 8.2 yards with one score on 105 punt returns.
Lockett set a career high with 71 receptions for 555 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season, although he averaged a career-low 12.3 yards per catch. He also carried the ball 10 times for 58 yards.
The former third-round pick has missed only one regular-season game in his career.
–Field Level Media
Backup quarterback Brett Hundley was traded to the Seattle Seahawks from the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday.
Hundley and DeShone Kizer were competing to be the backup to Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Head coach Mike McCarthy said the Packers were not married to the
Green Bay could still retain a third-string quarterback, Tim Boyle, on the 53-man roster.
The Packers receive a sixth-round draft pick in 2019.
The Seahawks allowed rookie Alex McGough and last year’s backup Austin Davis to compete in training camp. Signs the team was dissatisfied with Wilson’s understudy emerged when reports leaked that the team was chasing Colts backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
Hundley becomes the backup to Russell Wilson in Seattle. He received his first extended playing time in the NFL last season with Rodgers injured, making nine starts. Drafted in the fifth round in 2015 out of UCLA, Hundley had a 70.6 passer rating with 12 interceptions, two fumbles and nine touchdown passes in 2017. His biggest issue was the inability to push the ball downfield. Hundley averaged a measly 5.8 yards per attempt.
The Packers landed Kizer in a trade with the Browns for defensive back Damarious Randall, a former first-round pick. Kizer went 0-15 and led the NFL with 22 interceptions in 2017 with the Browns.
–Field Level Media
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered a solution to shorten the NFL preseason, limit exposure to concussions and bring in a lot more money: an 18-game regular-season schedule.
"I think candidly it's probably physically better for players than it is to have
A day earlier, in an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Jones added: “It would provide more than $1 billion to the players. … It’s certainly worth considering. It would direct more value for what the players expend to the players.”
When the debate sizzled in 2012 over adding games to the regular season, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was also firmly on board with the Jones plan.
“I really think going to an 18-game season is critical to us getting a labor deal,” he said. “There’s not a lot of ways in this economic environment we can generate incremental revenues. That’s the best way. The other thing — our fans have said pretty loud and clear they’d like us to have fewer preseason games.”
–Kraft and Jones also share an interest in DraftKings, and both are retaining their stakes in the company as it shifts its sights toward traditional sports betting, according to a report from ESPN.
Kraft’s and Jones’ stakes in DraftKings are said to be less than 5 percent, according to the report.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN that current league policy “enables personnel to own equity interest in an entity that generates less than a third of its revenue from gambling-related operations.”
–Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters that the team will likely make a decision on which quarterback starts the regular-season opener by Friday.
The Eagles host the Falcons next Thursday to kick off the NFL season, but it remains unclear whether Carson Wentz will be cleared to play as he recovers from torn ligaments in his knee, or if Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles will get the start.
Asked about his deadline to announce the starter, Pederson replied, “Deadline? 90 minutes before kickoff. Privately? Probably Friday.”
–Eagles wideout Alshon Jeffery will be activated off the physically unable to perform list before the regular season but is expected to miss Weeks 1 and 2, according to ESPN.
Jeffery has been on the PUP list while recovering from surgery in late February to repair a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder. If he were to remain on the list into the regular season, he would be required to miss the first six weeks.
According to ESPN, doctors have advised that Jeffery miss at least two games, but the team is optimistic he will be ready to play Week 3 versus the Indianapolis Colts. After playing the Falcons in the opener, the Eagles visit Tampa Bay in Week 2.
–Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck missed practice again, but head coach Frank Reich expects him to practice next Monday when the team opens its preparation for the regular-season opener.
Luck is dealing with what Reich called a “minor” foot injury he sustained in the team’s third preseason game on Saturday, though the coach said Luck would play this week if it were a regular-season game.
Luck, who turns 29 next month, missed all of last season while recovering from surgery to his throwing shoulder, but all indications are his shoulder will be no issue when the season opens.
–All signs point to Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell ending his holdout and reporting to the team within the next week, according to multiple reports.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Bell has told some of his teammates he will report on Monday, when the Steelers have their first practice in preparation for the Sept. 9 opener against the Cleveland Browns. The report adds that the Steelers are operating based on the assumption that Bell will be there Monday.
Later in the day, however, Bell — who has been absent from the team’s entire offseason program and training camp while on the franchise tag for the second consecutive year — tweeted: “don’t believe the fake news, I never said anything to no one…”
–A sore left knee has kept Seattle wide receiver Doug Baldwin out of practice for much of the last month, but he is back on the field and expects to be ready when the Seahawks open the season Sept. 9 against Denver.
“I’m probably about 80 to 85 percent right now and the truth of the matter is it won’t be 100 percent,” said Baldwin, Seattle’s No. 1 receiver. “It’s something I’ve got to deal with for the rest of the season.”
Baldwin, who turns 30 next month, practiced just two days at the opening of training camp. He said his knee started bothering him in spring OTAs. He didn’t take part in Seattle’s mandatory minicamp in June.
WHEELING AND DEALING
–The Steelers restructured tight end Vance McDonald’s contract to create extra cap space, according to an ESPN report. Per the report, around $3 million of McDonald’s $3.7 million base salary for 2018 was converted into a signing bonus that will save the Steelers more than $2 million in cap space this year. … The Cincinnati Bengals signed Pro Bowl defensive linemen Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap to extensions. Atkins signed a four-year extension reportedly worth $65.3 million and Dunlap signed a three-year extension for a reported $45 million.
–Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant tweeted Monday night that he plans to play in the NFL this year, but that it might take some time. Released by the Dallas Cowboys in April, Bryant turned down a three-year offer from the Baltimore Ravens shortly after his release. He is believed to be seeking a one-year, prove-it deal with a contender before hitting the market again next offseason, but such an offer has yet to materialize, and there have been no other reported suitors.
MORE INJURY UPDATES
— Patriots running back Sony Michel remained limited in practice as he returns from a knee procedure, but running backs coach Ivan Fears has been impressed with the first-round pick. It remains to be seen whether he will be ready for Week 1 after getting fluid drained in early August, but he has been involved in all facets of preparation. … Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd is expected to play in the team’s regular-season opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 9, three weeks removed from surgery to repair a fractured right hand. Another linebacker, first-round pick Roquan Smith, remains limited in practice with tightness in his left hamstring, putting his availability in doubt for Thursday’s preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. Bears tight end Adam Shaheen is seeking additional opinions on his right foot and ankle, which he injured earlier this preseason. The team has called it an ankle sprain, but additional damage was found during an MRI exam last week and the team wants more details.
–Cowboys guard Zack Martin returned to practice for the first time in 10 days and plans to ramp up activity throughout the week to be ready for the start of the regular season. Martin was diagnosed with a bone bruise and hyperextended knee on Aug. 18, but the Cowboys expect him to be ready for the season opener on Sept. 9. The makeup of the front five for Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers is not set in stone, with center Travis Frederick (Guillain-Barre syndrome) replaced by Joe Looney and Tyron Smith (hamstring) not practicing Tuesday. … Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster is practicing for the first time in a month and expects to be ready for the team’s regular-season opener. Foster, who sustained a bone bruise and hyperextended right knee on July 28, had an ice wrap on the knee following Monday’s practice, but he told reporters he would be ready to play if the season began this weekend.
COMINGS & GOINGS
–The Tennessee Titans acquired linebacker Kamalei Correa from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2019 sixth-round pick, according to multiple reports. Correa, 24, was a second-round pick (No. 42 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has played in 25 games (four starts) and has 19 tackles, one forced fumble and two passes defensed in his career. … The Detroit Lions released defensive end Robert Ayers a day after signing him to a one-year contract. The veteran practiced with the team Monday after the Lions signed him in hopes of boosting a weak pass rush that has recorded just one sack through three preseason games. According to the Detroit Free Press, Ayers declined post-practice interview requests but put two posts on Instagram that made it seem as if he were looking forward to playing another season.
–The Cleveland Browns signed offensive lineman Earl Watford and waived kicker Ross Martin, meaning incumbent Zane Gonzalez has won the team’s kicking job. Watford, 28, was released by the Chicago Bears on Sunday after joining the team as a free agent in April. He started 22 games over the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. The Browns drafted Gonzalez, 23, in the seventh round last year, but he made just 75 percent (15 of 20) of his field-goal attempts as a rookie. He made his only attempt this preseason, from 54 yards, and went 3 for 3 on extra points.
–Field Level Media
The Cleveland Browns signed offensive lineman Earl Watford and made a decision on their kicker on Tuesday.
The team waived kicker Ross Martin, meaning incumbent Zane Gonzalez won the job.
Watford, 28, was released by the Chicago Bears on Sunday
The Browns drafted Gonzalez, 23, in the seventh round last year, but he made just 15 of 20 field-goal attempts as a rookie, including two misses from inside 40 yards and two more from 40-49 yards. He made his only attempt this preseason, from 54 yards, and went 3-for-3 on PATs.
Martin, 25, made his only field-goal attempt this preseason, a 31-yarder, and his only PAT, while taking three kickoffs (two for touchbacks). He has yet to play in an NFL game since going undrafted out of Duke in 2016, having spent the last two offseasons with the New York Jets before getting cut.
Cleveland also waived wideout Evan Berry, offensive linemen Kevin Bowen and Geoff Gray and defensive lineman Marcell Frazier while releasing tight end Julian Allen from injured reserve.
Meanwhile, starting safety Damarious Randall is not expected to miss regular-season action despite seeking a second opinion on his knee injury Tuesday, according to coach Hue Jackson.
Randall had his knee tighten up during pregame warmups ahead of the Browns’ Thursday preseason game, and he was held out as a precaution.
“We gave him the opportunity to go see someone that he knew,” Jackson told reporters of Randall seeing a specialist. “He went to go make sure that everything checked out. I think that he is going to be fine. He will be back here and ready to go and practicing when he gets back.”
The Browns acquired Randall from the Green Bay Packers in March in a deal that included quarterback DeShone Kizer and a swap of fourth- and fifth-round picks. A former first-round pick of the Packers in 2015, Randall started 30 games at cornerback through three seasons but will play safety for the Browns, the position he played in college.
–Field Level Media
A sore left knee has kept Seattle wide receiver Doug Baldwin out of practice for much of the last month, but he is back on the field and expects to be ready when the Seahawks open the season Sept. 9 against Denver.
Baldwin will not play Thursday in the final preseason tuneup against Oakland.
The team hasn’t said much about Baldwin’s condition. Coach Pete Carroll has referred to it only as a sore knee. Baldwin wouldn’t answer directly when reporters asked him Tuesday if he has had surgery.
“It depends on your definition of surgery,” he said.
He made it clear the condition is not going to go away, however.
“It will be something we have to manage throughout the course of the year. It will be day to day,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin, who turns 30 next month, practiced just two days at the opening of training camp. He said his knee started bothering him in spring OTAs. He didn’t take part in Seattle’s mandatory minicamp in June.
He has had to learn new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer’s offense from the sidelines and while that wasn’t optimal, he said he isn’t worried.
“Obviously I would have liked to have some game reps and more practice because I am a rep guy and especially now with the new offense,” Baldwin said. “I would like to get the physical reps, especially with the quarterback trying to get that chemistry and build that rapport. I’ve been playing football since I was little. It’s really not that much different for me. I’ve been in the league now going on eight years, at this point it should be like riding a bike.”
In 2016, Baldwin caught a career-high 94 passes, seven of them for touchdowns. Seattle struggled offensively last season and his total dropped to 75 receptions.
–Field Level Media
The Pittsburgh Steelers restructured tight end Vance McDonald's contract on Tuesday to create extra cap space, according to an ESPN report.
Per the report, around $3 million of McDonald's $3.7 million base salary for 2018 was converted into a signing bonus. The proration of
That will give Pittsburgh nearly $4 million in space after it had just over $1.8 million to spare before the deal, which ranked ahead of only the Carolina Panthers ($1.2 million), per Spotrac.
The move is a vote of confidence in McDonald, whose deal previously had no guaranteed money after this season. The Steelers could have released him at any time and saved more than $4 million in cap space this year, or do so after this season and owe no dead money.
McDonald, 28, was traded from the San Francisco 49ers last August with a 2018 fifth-round pick for a 2018 fourth-round pick. He had previously signed a three-year $19.7 million extension with San Francisco with $5.5 million team options in 2020 and 2021.
In his first year in Pittsburgh, McDonald played in 10 games while battling back, knee and ankle injuries, finishing the regular season with 14 catches for 188 yards and a touchdown. However, he added 10 catches for 112 yards in the divisional playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Steelers have listed McDonald ahead of incumbent starter Jesse James on their official depth chart.
A second-round pick out of Rice in 2013, McDonald has 78 catches for 1,054 yards and eight touchdowns in six career seasons.
–Field Level Media
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel remained limited in practice Tuesday as he returns from a knee procedure, but running backs coach Ivan Fears has been impressed with the first-round pick.
"I'm very happy with him," Fears told reporters. "He's a very
Michel had fluid drained from his knee in early August and was expected to miss the preseason, and perhaps the start of the regular season. It’s unclear if he’ll be ready for Week 1, but he returned to practice on Monday and was back on the field Tuesday, although he’s been limited for both sessions.
Fears said Michel is still being restrained a bit by doctors, but the rookie has been involved in walkthroughs, meetings and film sessions. Fears liked what he saw of the 31st overall pick in the limited time he spent on the field in July.
“(He’s been) just what we expected,” Fears said. “He was progressing well. I was really happy when we got the pads on and I got to see him run a little bit. It looks like he’s going to be what we expected him to be.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t get too long into it before he got hurt, but I expect him to come back ready to go.”
The Patriots’ backfield also has been without Rex Burkhead, who reportedly has been dealing with a “slight tear” in his knee, an injury The Athletic reported is minor, adding the team is being overly cautious with the 28-year-old veteran. He participated in Sunday’s walkthrough practice, though he has not played this preseason.
The running backs are expected to take on a bigger role during the first four weeks of the season while wideout Julian Edelman serves his PED suspension.
Edelman told reporters Tuesday “it’s been a hard week” for him, as he prepares to be moved off the roster until Oct. 1.
“Real football starts soon, so it’s definitely been a reality check,” Edelman said. “I’m not going to sit here and worry about things I can’t control. Ultimately, I put myself in this situation, so it’s more of ‘let’s go and get myself ready for when I can play.'”
–Field Level Media
Philadelphia Eagles wideout Alshon Jeffery will be activated off the physically unable to perform list before the regular season but is expected to miss Weeks 1 and 2, according to an ESPN report Tuesday.
Jeffery has been on the PUP list while recovering
According to ESPN, doctors have advised that Jeffery miss at least two games, but the team is optimistic he will be ready to play Week 3 versus the Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles open the season next Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons before visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.
NFL Network reported in mid-August that Jeffery could start the season on the PUP list, but head coach Doug Pederson dismissed the report, saying the Eagles were happy where Jeffery was at. Pederson said Tuesday that Jeffery is “doing well in his rehab” and “progressing well,” but declined to give any sort of timeline.
Once activated off the PUP list, Jeffery will be allowed to participate in practice, giving him a chance to work his way up from limited work to full-speed drills before playing in a game.
Jeffery, 28, played through the torn rotator cuff after sustaining it in August last year, catching 57 passes for 789 yards and nine scores while starting all 16 games and playing 82 percent of offensive snaps in his first year with the Eagles. The team signed him to a four-year, $52 million contract extension in December that included $26.75 million in guaranteed money.
In six seasons, including his first five with the Chicago Bears, Jeffery has 361 grabs for 5,338 yards and 35 touchdowns in 79 games (72 starts). He missed 13 combined games in 2012 and 2015 due to injuries, in addition to four games in 2016 due to a suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.
The Eagles brought in Mike Wallace, Kamar Aiken and Markus Wheaton via free agency this offseason and traded away veteran Torrey Smith. Second-year wideout Mack Hollins, a fourth-round selection who is a core member of the special teams, could earn a larger role on offense this season.
–Field Level Media
All signs point to Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell ending his holdout and reporting to the team on Labor Day, as he did last season.
According to a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report Tuesday, Bell has told some of his teammates he will report
Bell has been absent from the team’s entire offseason program and training camp while on the franchise tag for the second consecutive year. Last year, he reported on the Monday before the Steelers’ regular-season opener, after coming in for a physical a few days earlier. He started the opener and totaled 13 touches for 47 yards, before getting 91 touches for 375 yards and three scores over the ensuing three weeks.
New offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said the team will determine Bell’s early workload this season based on how the 26-year-old looks when he rejoins the team.
“That’s a hard question because it’s Le’Veon,” Fichtner said. “You’d like to think that he’ll be in good shape. But we’ll have to evaluate where he’s at — conditioning, health, things like that.
“…We’ve given reps to other guys. That’s all part of it. We’ll be hopeful when he gets here. I’ll be excited to see him.”
In Bell’s absence, 2017 third-round pick James Conner has emerged as the clear No. 2 back while working primarily with the starters. He has impressed in the preseason, collecting 100 yards on 19 carries (5.3 average) with a 26-yard touchdown.
Bell led the NFL in rushing attempts (321) and total touches (406) last season, finishing with 1,291 yards and nine scores on the ground to go with 655 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He earned his third Pro Bowl appearance and second first-team All-Pro nod.
He is scheduled to hit free agency this offseason after making $14.54 million on the franchise tag in 2018. The Steelers are not expected to tag Bell a third time, as it would cost more than $17 million for the 2019 season.
–Field Level Media
The Detroit Lions released defensive end Robert Ayers on Tuesday, a day after signing him to a one-year contract.
The veteran practiced with the team Monday after the Lions signed him in hopes of boosting a weak pass rush that has recorded
Tuesday morning, coach Matt Patricia spoke positively of him.
“Another guy that obviously has some good experience that we could bring in,” Patricia told reporters before practice. “(He) has been pretty productive in the NFL in a couple different places and has some versatility to him. So, it’ll be a good opportunity for us to just take a look and see how that fits us.”
Ayers didn’t take part in practice Tuesday. And in the afternoon, the team announced his surprising release without explanation.
Ayers, who turns 33 on Sept. 6, is a nine-year NFL veteran.
Ayers has 35 sacks and nine forced fumbles in 120 career NFL games (59 starts).
He was the 18th overall pick of the 2009 draft by the Denver Broncos and played five seasons with the team before playing two seasons apiece with the New York Giants (2014-15) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-17). Ayers had 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles last season for the Buccaneers.
Ayers had a career-best 9.5 sacks for the Giants in 2015.
–Field Level Media
With his new five-year extension signed Monday, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. expressed relief to have the deal done a day later.
"I just wanted to get the contract done, whatever was going to happen with it was going to
“Now that it’s behind me and there are no worries it feels like a weight lifted off my shoulders.”
Beckham’s deal, signed Monday, reportedly has a base value of $90 million, with an additional $5 million available through incentives, and makes him the highest-paid wideout in NFL history. The contract includes $65 million guaranteed for injury and $41 million fully guaranteed at signing.
Beckham, 25, was scheduled to make just under $8.5 million in 2018, on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. The sides opened negotiations in late July and steadily made progress since. Beckham had routinely told reporters he expected the situation to work itself out.
“This is kind of just something that you get out of the way,” Beckham said. “Honestly, it sounds crazy enough, but I don’t think I’ve done anything really since I’ve been here. I have goals for myself. I don’t think I have truly been able to achieve them, even with the success that I’ve had. It’s not really where I want to be.
“Like I said, before I was even in the NFL I wanted to be legendary. Yeah the money is great, you can take care of your family, you can take care of kids one day that you’ll possibly have. But my goal was always to be in the Hall of Fame, to win trophies, to be able to leave a legacy that will be remembered way past any money that you make.”
A first-round pick in 2014, Beckham racked up 288 catches for 4,122 yards and 35 scores through his first three seasons, all Pro Bowl campaigns. He collected 25 grabs for 302 yards and three touchdowns in four games last season before suffering a season-ending broken ankle.
Beckham added that he doesn’t feel the new contract puts any additional responsibility on him to be a leader.
“I don’t know if it puts any extra that I haven’t already put on myself,” he said. “Coming in early in training camp, being able to be here and knowing where I’m at in life, and knowing that I do need to be a leader, and there are guys that are watching me and I need to be there on days that I need to be bringing energy somewhere else. I don’t know if it’s any extra responsibility that I didn’t already put on myself going into this year, year five, being a vet. I couldn’t say it was any extra, but I know that my goals are if not the same, higher. I just want to be able to be my very, very best.”
During the offseason, reports surfaced that Beckham was being shopped after Giants owner John Mara said no player was untouchable. Mara denied that was the case at the time, and he reiterated such on Tuesday.
“I think a lot of you overreacted to that. You were asking me if anyone is untouchable. There is nobody that is untouchable, especially when you’re coming off 3-13,” Mara said. “So are we going to listen to phone calls when they come in? Yeah, of course you’re going to do that. It would be irresponsible not to. But it was always our intention he would be part of this team.”
Mara added that seeing the way Beckham looked at joint practices in Detroit earlier this month went a long way toward the finalizing of the deal.
“He went out to Detroit and took part in those practices at full speed and looked great,” he said. “He was ready to go and we were satisfied that he was healthy and had the right attitude. It was just a question of time.”
Beckham has yet to play this preseason, but he is expected to be fully ready for the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
–Field Level Media
The Cincinnati Bengals locked up a pair of Pro Bowl defensive linemen on Tuesday, agreeing to extensions with defensive tackle Geno Atkins and defensive end Carlos Dunlap.
Atkins' agent, Pat Dye Jr. of SportsTrust, announced a four-year extension for his client. Per multiple reports,
Dunlap’s deal is a three-year, $45 million extension, according to multiple reports. The $15 million annual average ties him with Jacksonville’s Calais Campbell for sixth among defensive ends, and fourth among those on multi-year contracts.
Atkins, 30, was set to make $9.25 million in 2018, the final year of a five-year, $53.3 million extension. He tallied 9.0 sacks last season to bring his total to 29.0 since 2015, one shy of Aaron Donald for the most by a defensive tackle in that span.
Entering his ninth season, Atkins has not missed a game or a Pro Bowl since 2011, except for the 2013 campaign, when he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament after nine games. He has 61.0 career sacks since the Bengals took him in the fourth round of the 2010 draft.
Dunlap, 29, is also entering his ninth season, having played in all 80 games (starting 79) over the last five years and earning Pro Bowl nods in 2015 and 2016. He had 7.5 sacks last season, though he has reached double digits just once in his career (13.5 in 2015).
Dunlap was set to make $7 million in 2018, the final year of a five-year, $39.4 million extension. He has 64.5 career sacks since Cincinnati took him in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant tweeted Monday night that he plans to play in the NFL this year, but that it might take some time.
Bryant was responding to a tweet asking if he can still play. "I can," he wrote, "I
Bryant, 29, spent two days visiting the Browns in mid-August — some of which was captured on HBO’s Hard Knocks — but left without a deal.
Pro Football Talk reported last week that Cleveland, which recently had Josh Gordon return from time away from the team, offered Bryant less than $5 million in base value.
Released by the Dallas Cowboys in April, Bryant turned down a three-year offer from the Baltimore Ravens shortly after his release. He is believed to be seeking a one-year, prove-it deal with a contender before hitting the market again next offseason, but such an offer has yet to materialize, and there have been no other reported suitors.
Bryant had 73 touchdowns and 531 receptions for 7,459 yards in 113 games with the Cowboys, but he hasn’t topped 850 yards in a season since 2014. He finished last season with 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns, while playing in all 16 games for the first time since 2014.
The three-time Pro Bowler made $13 million in base salary last year, the third year of a five-year, $70 million pact signed in July of 2015.
–Field Level Media
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd is expected to play in the team's regular-season opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 9, three weeks removed from surgery to repair a fractured right hand.
"I feel good that he'll play [against the
“There have been some good players that have played with clubs. It prevents you a little bit from grabbing, but we feel confident he’ll be able to play.”
Floyd broke the hand while being cut-blocked against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 18, and he had surgery the next day. Nagy said after the surgery that the team was optimistic Floyd could play with a club before the hand fully heals.
Floyd, who turns 26 on Sept. 8, missed the final six games of the 2017 season with a knee injury, and he missed four games during his rookie campaign in 2016, as well. He has 11.5 sacks (7.0 as a rookie) in 22 games (all starts) since the Bears took him ninth overall in the 2016 draft.
Another first-round linebacker, Roquan Smith, remains limited in practice with tightness in his left hamstring, putting his availability in doubt for Thursday’s preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.
Smith, taken eighth overall in April’s draft, missed nearly a month of training camp while holding out. After reporting two weeks ago, he has battled the hamstring issue for the last week and has yet to play this preseason.
“We’ll continue to monitor it,” Nagy told reporters. “And if we feel like he’s in a spot where we think it makes more sense to go in there and get him some reps to get in and play [Thursday], then we’ll do that. But that’ll be a day-to-day-type thing.
“I would love to get him out there. I just don’t know if that’s where we’re going to be.”
Meanwhile, tight end Adam Shaheen is seeking additional opinions on his right foot and ankle, which he injured against the Broncos. The team has called it an ankle sprain, but additional damage was found during an MRI last week and the team is seeking more clarity. Nagy does not expect Shaheen to go on injured reserve, however.
“No, I don’t think so,” Nagy said. “There’s different things that could happen with him, but again we’re waiting for the results to come back from these different opinions and then we’ll have a much clearer picture with that.”
Shaheen would be forced to miss eight weeks before being recalled if he were placed on IR. Each NFL team is allowed to recall two players from IR during the season.
–Field Level Media
Zack Martin returned to practice for the first time in 10 days on Tuesday and plans to ramp up activity throughout the week with the Dallas Cowboys to be ready for the start of the regular season.
Martin was diagnosed with a bone
Martin remained on the turf for several minutes after a collision in the second quarter with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on Aug. 18. Further evaluation on his left knee revealed no major damage.
Martin, 27, signed an $84 million contract extension in June. Since being drafted in the first round out of Notre Dame, he has started all 64 games in his four-year career with the Cowboys.
None of the starting offensive players will play in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Houston Texans.
The makeup of the front five for Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers is not set in stone, with center Travis Frederick replaced by Joe Looney and Tyron Smith (hamstring) not practicing Tuesday.
Frederick was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre, an autoimmune disease, and is out indefinitely.
–Field Level Media
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck missed practice again on Tuesday, but head coach Frank Reich expects him to practice Monday when the team opens its preparation for the regular-season opener.
Luck sat out practice Monday with what Reich called a "minor" foot injury
The Colts have a walkthrough practice on Wednesday before Thursday’s preseason finale at the Cincinnati Bengals. Then come final cuts, before the team prepares to host, coincidentally, the Bengals on Sept. 9.
Reich said Luck likely hurt the foot on a third-and-13 scramble against the San Francisco 49ers, a play on which he gained 15 yards and a first down after declining to slide in the open field.
Playing without starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo, Luck was sacked once, hit another time and forced to scramble on several occasions in a quarter and a half of playing time against the Niners.
Luck, who turns 29 next month, missed all of last season while recovering from surgery to his throwing shoulder, but all indications are his shoulder will be no issue when the season opens.
–Field Level Media
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Tuesday that the team will likely make a decision on which quarterback starts the regular-season opener by Friday.
The Eagles host the Falcons on Thursday to kick off the NFL season, but it remains unclear
Asked when his deadline will be to announce who’s starting, Pederson replied, “Deadline? 90 minutes before kickoff. Privately? Probably Friday.”
Six days before the opener, Friday equates to a Monday during a typical game week, and the Eagles’ plan is to have the expected starter take the lion’s share of the work during practices leading up to the game, which begin Sunday.
“When you get into the regular season and start game-planning, yeah, you want whoever that gentleman is going to be to take the full complement of reps,” Pederson said.
Wentz and Foles have been splitting first-team reps evenly during practice, according to Pederson, but both Wentz and his coach have said the QB’s availability will come down to the wire. If Wentz does not play against the Falcons, he will have 10 days before the team’s Week 2 game, a visit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 16.
Whenever Wentz is cleared to play, Pederson does not appear concerned about the quarterback getting himself into game shape.
“When he came back into the 11-on-11, one of the noticeable changes or differences was just his lower body strength and how well he’s progressed through his rehab and conditioning,” Pederson said. “…I think it’s realistic to say he’s probably a little bit more conditioned at this point of camp than the other [quarterbacks].”
Wentz, 25, hasn’t played since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament and lateral collateral ligament Dec. 10 of last year. He had surgery three days later.
–Field Level Media