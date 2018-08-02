Seahawks WR Baldwin (knee), DE Jordan (shin) out a few weeks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin and defensive end Dion Jordan are expected to miss much of training camp as the team takes a cautious approach with their injuries, head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday.

Baldwin missed his third straight practice with a sore knee, which Carroll told reporters the wideout was dealing with “coming into camp.”

“We’re going to give him a couple of weeks here before we bring him back out to make sure we’ve ramped him back up properly,” Carroll said. “He came into camp a little bit off, so we just want to make sure that we take care of him.

“We know exactly what’s going on, and he’s doing some special treatments to make sure we’re taking care of him, and we want to bring him back in shape so we can really get him ready for the long haul.”

Carroll also told reporters that Jordan — who has yet to be activated from the physically unable to perform list — is going to be out for some time with “a stress issue.” Jordan had a knee scope earlier this offseason, but Carroll said the new issue is unrelated to that knee and is on the other leg.

“He’s going to be a while,” Carroll said. “Word is it’s going to be a while, he’s got a little bit of healing to do.”

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero later reported that Jordan’s injury is a stress reaction in his shin, adding it will keep him out at least another week or two. In an unrelated note, Pelissero added that Jordan has officially been removed from the NFL’s substance-abuse program after working his way back from multiple suspensions during his career.

Jordan, 28, has battled a series of injuries over the years, with reports of multiple surgeries on his left knee during his time with the Miami Dolphins. They released him in March of 2017 with a failed physical designation, paving the way for Jordan to sign with the Seahawks that April.

He missed all of training camp and the first eight games last season with a procedure on his knee, which took place in May of 2017. He was activated from the physically unable to perform list in November and played in five of the final eight contests — collecting 4.0 sacks — missing three others due to a neck injury.

Baldwin, 29, has missed just two games in his seven-year NFL career, and none since the middle of the 2012 season. He narrowly missed his third-straight 1,000-yard season last year, finishing with 991 yards on 75 grabs with eight touchdowns while earning his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod.

–Field Level Media