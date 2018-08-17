Seahawks WR Baldwin on track for Week 1; RB Prosise to play Saturday

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin has ramped up his conditioning and remains on track for the season opener, while running back C.J. Prosise will play in Saturday’s preseason game, head coach Pete Carroll said Friday.

“He’s back to going again here, he’s conditioning to get back in,” Carroll told reporters of Baldwin, who hasn’t practiced since the first few days of camp due to a knee issue. “So next week will be really important to see how far along he comes. Really the fourth week will be the first chance we get to work him really hard, then we’ll see how that goes in terms of that week and heading into the opener.

“We think he’s going to be fine, but we’d like to have a really good active week next week so the week after that can be a good competitive week.”

Various reports have said Baldwin will be ready for the Sept. 9 season opener at the Denver Broncos, but he is not expected to see any preseason action.

Prosise, meanwhile, is “ready to go,” Carroll said, and the team would like him to “play quite a bit” Saturday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. Prosise, who has battled injuries throughout his career and missed 11 games last season with ankle issues, returned to practice this week after sitting out with a minor hip injury.

Rookie first-round running back Rashaad Penny returned to participate Friday, four days after breaking his finger in practice, although he’s still expected to miss most of the preseason. The Seahawks expect Penny to be ready for Week 1.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett is not expected to play Saturday night due to a toe issue, but Carroll said he’s “fine.”

The Seahawks also made a few roster moves Friday, most notably cutting defensive end/linebacker Marcus Smith while making the signing of Erik Walden official.

Smith, a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014, re-signed with the Seahawks on a one-year, $2.7 million deal in March after joining them last July, following his release from the Eagles. The one-year deal guaranteed him just $400,000.

The 26-year-old played in 14 games for Seattle as a reserve last year, totaling 14 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Walden, formerly of the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts, announced his agreement with the Seahawks through his agents on Wednesday.

The Seahawks also waived cornerback Elijah Battle and signed running back Justin Stockton.

