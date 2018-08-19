Sherman: NFL ‘will be flag football soon’

Richard Sherman took to Twitter Sunday to voice his dislike of the NFL’s new helmet rule.

The veteran San Francisco cornerback blasted the new regulations in a series of tweets, and he proclamed the NFL “will be flag football soon” because of its player-safety mandates.

“To all those ppl including those who made the rule. I want a video of YOU running full speed and being lead by anything but your head while also attempting to bring down a moving target,” Sherman, 30, wrote Sunday. “You will soon realize it’s impossible.”

He continued:

“There is no ‘make adjustment’ to the way you tackle. Even in a perfect form tackle the body is led by the head. The rule is idiotic And should be dismissed immediately. When you watch rugby players tackle they are still lead by their head. Will be flag football soon.”

The NFL owners approved the new helmet rule in March. It is now a penalty if a player lowers his head to “initiate and make contact with his helmet” against any part of an opponent’s body.

The policy applies to all players and results in a 15-yard penalty. A player also can be ejected.

–Field Level Media