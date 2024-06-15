Arizona expanding sports betting market

Arizona is preparing to expand the sports betting market in the state by adding at least two new operators.

The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) announced late last week that applications will be accepted to fill at least two vacancies in the sports betting market. Under Arizona state law up to 20 sportsbooks can operate in the state. Right now, 17 are in operation.

According the AGD they’re looking to add one operator connected to a Tribal gaming group and one connected to a professional sports franchise. The law states that 10 sportsbook licenses can be connected to Tribal gaming groups, and 10 can be connected to sports franchises. Currently eight of the active licenses are connected to sports franchise, and nine to Tribal gaming groups.

The time period to submit an application will run from July 8-19.

A statement issued by the AGD said “Applicants must submit their completed applications within this timeframe in order to be considered for a license. ADG will thoroughly evaluate all applications received based on the established criteria pursuant to the State’s event wagering rules and statutes.”

The most recent addition to the Arizona sports betting market came last August when bet365 became the 17th sportsbook to operate in the state. ESPN Bet was also a recent addition, but it did not take on a new license as it was simply a rebrand from Barstool Sportsbook and Fanatics.

The Arizona marketplace is currently dominated by FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook. Combined they control nearly 70 percent of the market in Arizona. Along with the previously mentioned bet365 and ESPN Bet, other sportsbooks active in Arizona include Bally Bet, Bet MGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Rush Street Interactive, and SuperBook Sports.

So far, no names of sportsbooks currently not operating in Arizona that could be in play for one of the remaining licenses have emerged.