Barstool Sportsbook fine paid in Indiana

Penn National has paid $10,000 to settle a fine levied against it’s Barstool Sportsbook due to a TikTok video that violated sport betting rules in the state of Indiana.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) the video, which Penn National self-reported in March, breached its marketing regulations. In a notice published last week the IGC said, “A junior member of Barstool’s social media team posted a questionable video discussing gambling losses with a 12-second duration on a Barstool-owned and controlled TikTok account.”

The video reportedly remained live for 12 hours before Barstool removed it. However, the video was copied and continued to be shared on Twitter.

Under Indiana sports betting regulations all advertising made by sports betting operators in the state:

Must not advertise or promote sports betting to minors

Must display a message which states, “if you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help call 1-800-WITH-IT”.

Must state that customers must be 21 or older to place a bet

Cannot imply they offer a greater chance of winning than other sportsbooks

Cannot imply a greater chance of winning based on betting in larger quantities or amounts

Must offer the option to unsubscribe from advertising.

The ICG did not announce which of these rules the Barstool Sports video violated.

According to Penn National the staffer that posted the video was suspended without pay for a month. The entire company also received a responsible gambling refresher course after the video was posted.

Penn National, which owns a 36 percent stake in Barstool also noted that the offending video only appeared on the Barstool Sports account and not on any accounts operated by Penn National or Barstool Sportsbook. Despite noting this distinction Penn National still agreed to pay the $10,000 fine.