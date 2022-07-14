You can move the counter on mobile sportsbook applications in the state of Ohio up again. Three more applications were filed late last week and it included the first professional sports team in the state.

On Friday the Cincinnati Bengals became the first NFL team in the state to apply for a mobile proprietor license. Exactly who the Bengal will be partnering with was not disclosed by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

Also filing applications on Friday were FanDuel Sportsbook and Fanatics. Both FanDuel and Fanatics applied for mobile and retail sports betting licenses in Ohio.

When did Bengals apply for Ohio sportsbook license?

The July 15 deadline for applications to ensure a sportsbook can go live on launch day in Ohio is quickly approaching. License applicants do not need to apply by July 15 to be eligible for a license, but if they miss that deadline they cannot be guaranteed to be able to launch on the opening day of sports betting in the state.

The sportsbooks that have filed mobile applications in Ohio include the aforementioned Cincinnati Bengals, FanDuel and Fanatics, as well as JACK Entertainment, Hall of Fame Village, BetMGM, PointsBet, DraftKings Sportsbook and Penn National.

With the number of applicants quickly rising ahead of the July 15 deadline Ohio residents can expect to be flooded with sports betting offers and bonuses very soon. Under Ohio’s sports betting laws sportsbooks can begin recruiting customers and sending our offers and bonuses before they go live and begin accepting bets.

JACK Entertainment’s betJACK sportsbooks has already jumped the guy in Ohio. betJAck has launched a free-to-play app that simulates their sportsbook. Through this free app JACK is developing a database of potential bettors that they can target with their full pay-to-play sportsbook when it eventually goes live.