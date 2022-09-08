BetMGM partners with KC Chiefs

Following the launch of sports betting in the state of Kansas BetMGM has announced a partnership with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.

Sports betting officially went live in Kansas on September 1, a week before the kickoff of the new NFL season. The state’s lone NFL franchise, the Chiefs didn’t take long to get in on the sports betting action and announced a partnership deal with BetMGM.

“As an industry leader in the space, we are excited to welcome BetMGM to Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in the release. “We have invested significant time and energy advocating for sports wagering legislation and today’s announcement is going to open the doors for our fans to add to their experience for the 2022 season and beyond.”

The release also noted that the BetMGM was one of the Chiefs’ first sports betting partners which likely indicates the partnership is not inclusive and that the team may partnership with other operators as well.

Through the partnership deal BetMGM will place signage at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Chiefs. BetMGM will also provide content for the Chiefs’ digital channels which will include special offers and prizes for Chiefs’ fans.

Following the launch of sports betting in Kansas, BetMGM is now active in 24 states. They also operate in Canada in the province of Ontario. BetMGM also partners will other NFL teams, including the Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions.