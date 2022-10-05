California sports betting polls – Prop 26, Prop 27 failing

When Prop 26 and Prop 27 hit the ballot in California next month neither is likely to pass according to the latest polls and reports.

Voters in California will get to vote on the legalization of sports betting in the state on the November ballot by voting for Prop 26 or Prop 27. However, it looks like legislators may need to go back to the drawing board as the chances of either prop passing looks grim right now.

This month an independent poll showed only 34 percent of respondents would vote yes on Prop 27. If Prop 27 were to pass it would bring legal online sports betting to the state. Following the release of that poll the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Yes on 27, an organization pushing for the passing of Prop 27, was pulling its TV advertising in major California markets.

There isn’t much public support for Prop 26 either. If that were to pass it would allow legal retail sports betting at the state’s tribal casinos. Victor Rocha, conference chairman of the Indiana Gaming Association showed the lack of confidence in Prop 26 passing by posting on Twitter that a win for Prop 26 would simply be Prop 27 failing to pass.

Rocha’s exact tweet stated, “A victory in November strengthens that bond. What is a victory? Prop 27 fails at the ballot box. For us, the sports betting consortium represents the new face of colonization. Instead of land, water & minerals, they’re coming for our casinos. That’s why we fight like it’s our last fight.”

If both Prop 26 and Prop 27 were to receive no votes it would mean California legislators would be back to square one in attempts to legalize sports betting in the state. Sports betting operators, California native tribes, and California residents who want to bet on sports will be keeping a close eye on legislators in 2023 if it’s a no on both props in November.