Connecticut could legalize sports betting on flights

The next time you’re flying in or out of Connecticut you may be able to make sport bets on the plane if a new bill passes.

Representative Christopher Rosario has introduced Bill 6051 that would legalize in-flight sports wagering.

“Betting has become big business in the state of Connecticut and if this takes off, literally, no pun intended, let’s be there to capture some of that revenue,” Rosario said.

The bill would allow betting on all flights departing and arriving in Connecticut. Under current sports betting laws in the state, the Connecticut Lottery partners with Fanatics to offer sports betting, while Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and Mohegan Tribe offer sorts betting through their own partnerships.

Coincidentally, Delta Airlines recently announced a new deal with DraftKings that will allow many of DraftKings online gaming features to be offered on their flights. However, none of the offerings available on the flights will be real-money gambling.

Rosario’s bill may fly into some trouble with federal law. While betting on a platform in Connecticut itself may be allowable under the federal Gambling Device Act of 1961, gambling on U.S. flights is illegal.

The bill to legalize in-flight sports betting is one of many sports betting bills that have been introduced in Connecticut this year to set new standards in the industry. Other changes that have been proposed include, allowing Connecticut residents to wager on in-state college sports, allowing operators to correct betting errors, and requiring operators to allow bettors to opt out of viewing specific sports, events, or types of bets.