Connecticut sports betting set for October 7 launch

If everything according to plan, Connecticut sports betting should be live in-state on October 7.

That means football bettors who have longed to wager on UConn games will be in luck and NFL wagering will be on. The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection made the announcement late last week. (More Connecticut sports betting legalization news.)

The date was later confirmed by Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. This all comes on the heels of the state’s Federal Register publishing the updated compact between the state and the Mohegan Tribe earlier in the week. The compact was approved by the Department of the Interior in early September.

When sports betting finally launches there will be three online sportsbook available in the state. They include FanDuel Sportsbook and PlaySugarhouse Sportsbook from Rush Street Interactive.

FanDuel has partnered with the Mohegan Tribe. By partnering with the tribes, FanDuel can offer both online sports betting and online casino games in the state. DraftKings has partnered with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

Rush Street Interactive, using their PlaySugarhouse brand, has partnered with the Connecticut Lottery after beating four other proposals to secure the deal. Through the partnership RushStreet will only offer sports betting, but the lottery can operate up to 15 retail sportsbook locations in the state. At least two are expected to be located in Hartford and Bridgeport.

When sports betting does go live in Connecticut it will be the 27th state in the country to offer legal sports betting. It will also be the fifth state to launch sports betting in September, joining Arizona, South Dakota, Wyoming and Washington.

Other states that are expected to launch sports betting before the end of the year include Louisiana, Maryland, and Florida.