Fanatics Sportsbook, casino go live in West Virginia

Fanatics has completed their first transition from PointsBet Sportsbook to Fanatics Sportsbook after a successful launch in West Virginia earlier this week.

West Virginia is the first of seven states when PointsBet is being converted into Fanatics. Former PointsBet customers in the state can now download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and use their PointsBet account information to sign in. All open bets and balances were automatically transferred from PointsBet to Fanatics in the state.

West Virginia was also the first state in which the Fanatics online casino has launched which is accessible through the sportsbook app.

Fanatics has six more states to make the PointsBets to Fanatics change over in before the $225 million acquisition of the brand closes in the first quarter of 2024. Those six states include:

Colorado

Iowa

Kansas

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Virginia

PointsBet will continue to be active in several states including Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, and New York. It was previously announced that Illinois and Indiana will be rebranded as PointsBet, a Fanatics Experience, but the future plans for the other states have not yet been announced.

Fanatics Sportsbook is already operating in Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Tennessee. Once the conversion of the remaining PointsBets is completed the Fanatics brand will be live and available in 12 states.