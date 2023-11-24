West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) carries the ball on a touchdown run in the third quarter during an NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va. The West Virginia Mountaineers won, 42-21.

Fanatics Sportsbook, casino go live in West Virginia

November 23, 2023 - National Football Post

Fanatics has completed their first transition from PointsBet Sportsbook to Fanatics Sportsbook after a successful launch in West Virginia earlier this week.

West Virginia is the first of seven states when PointsBet is being converted into Fanatics. Former PointsBet customers in the state can now download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and use their PointsBet account information to sign in. All open bets and balances were automatically transferred from PointsBet to Fanatics in the state.

West Virginia was also the first state in which the Fanatics online casino has launched which is accessible through the sportsbook app.

Fanatics has six more states to make the PointsBets to Fanatics change over in before the $225 million acquisition of the brand closes in the first quarter of 2024. Those six states include:

Colorado
Iowa
Kansas
New Jersey
Pennsylvania
Virginia

PointsBet will continue to be active in several states including Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, and New York. It was previously announced that Illinois and Indiana will be rebranded as PointsBet, a Fanatics Experience, but the future plans for the other states have not yet been announced.

Fanatics Sportsbook is already operating in Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Tennessee. Once the conversion of the remaining PointsBets is completed the Fanatics brand will be live and available in 12 states.

