FanDuel to open Las Vegas casino sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook may be making a foothold in Nevada thanks to a reported deal with Boyd Gaming that would see them open a retail sportsbook in Boyd’s Fremont Hotel and Casino.

FanDuel is on the agenda for the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s later this month. FanDuel appears on the agenda for licensing in the state. Currently FanDuel has no presence in Nevada and currently blocks players from placing bets there. [ Read our FanDuel sportsbook review ]

FanDuel previously operated daily fantasy sports contests in Nevada but withdrew from the market in 2015 after Nevada regulators ruled that daily fantasy sports were a form of sports betting and would require licensing to operate.

FanDuel opens Las Vegas casino sportsbook? When?

According to representatives from Boyd Gaming, a retail sportsbook in their Fremont Casino will use FanDuel odds and branding but will be staffed by Boyd. The Fremont is currently undergoing a $50 million renovation that is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Boyd, which owns five precent of FanDuel, operates nine other casinos in Nevada but there have been no reports that FanDuel branded sportsbooks would open at any of their other casinos. Boyd currently operates FanDuel branded sportsbooks in several other states including Louisiana.

The agreement between Boyd and FanDuel does not include approval for FanDuel to launch mobile gaming in the state, but that could change in the future. Boyd currently has an online gaming partnership with FanDuel in Louisiana, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.