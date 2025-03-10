Georgia sports betting bill put off til 2026

It looks like Georgia residents will have to wait at least another year before that get a chance to vote on legal sports betting comes to their state.

Late last week the Georgia House completed its session with neither sports betting bill that had been introduced being put up for vote. That basically means legal sports betting will not be looked at again until 2026.

The latest sports betting bill introduced in Georgia was delivered by Representative Marcus Wiedower. Under his bill, dubbed House Bill 686, up to 16 sports betting licenses could have been issued and sports betting revenue would be taxed at 24 percent.

Also included in the bill was the request for a constitutional amendment to make sports betting legal. The amendment is a must to allow sports betting in the state, and it also requires a public vote on the issue. Since the next public vote will not occur until November, 2026 the earliest sportsbooks could launch in the state would likely be 2027.

Wiedower’s bill did pass a House Committee earlier last week, but it did not receive consideration for a vote from the full house chamber, killing it for the year.

This will likely be disappointing to a majority of Georgia residents according to the results of a recent poll. The University of Georgia conducted a poll on sports betting that found 63 percent of voters were in favor of it being legalized in the state.