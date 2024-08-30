Hard Rock Bet goes online in Illinois

Hard Rock Bet has launched online betting in Illinois.

More than a year after it license was approved the Hard Rock Bet app went live for mobile betting in Illinois on Monday, August 25. In-person betting began later in the week on Thursday, August 28 at the Hard Rock Casino Rockford.

“We’re thrilled to be delivering the unique Hard Rock Bet mobile experience to players throughout Illinois on our award-winning app and in-person at the new Sportsbook at the amazing Hard Rock Casino Rockford,” said Hard Rock Digital CEO Marlon Goldstein in a release.

After going live in Illinois Hard Rock Bet is now live and available in eight states. This includes Arizona, Florida, Indiana, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. New Jersey is the only state in which Hard Rock Bet offers sports betting and online casino games.

In Illinois the state authorized one sports betting bill for each casino along with three mobile-only licenses, which come with a one-time $20 million operating fee. Two licenses bidding periods held in the state resulted in Caliente and Betway being awarded mobile-only licenses, however neither has launched in the state. Caliente’s launch remains a question, while Betway’s parent company Super Group pulled the brand out of the US market.

Illinois is currently the fourth largest sports betting market in the US according to total handle and the third largest according to revenue.