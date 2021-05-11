Illinois posts record handle in March

March Madness led to the largest month ever for sports betting in the state of Illinois. That record may stand for awhile now that remote registration is no longer an option for bettors.

Illinois had temporarily been allowing remote registration but that ended at the beginning of April. An executive order by Governor JB Pritzker that suspended an in-person registration requirement was not renewed in April.

That put the in-person registration requirement back on the books and will force all new sports betting accounts to be created in-person at an Illinois casino. Unless the Governor changes his mind and reintroduces the suspension of the requirement it will remain in place until January 2022.

Turning back to the March numbers in Illinois, a record handle of $633.6 million was bet at sports books in the month. That was the first time the $600 million handle mark was broken in the state. Sport betting revenue for the month was reported at $44.3 million, which led to $6.6 million in taxes going to state coffers.

With March Madness in full swing basketball was by far the most popular bet for the month, with a $365.7 million handle. It was the only sport that topped $100 million alone.

Not surprisingly, mobile betting led the way with most of the handle, with $609 million, or 96.1 percent of all bets being made online.

The launch of Barstool Sportsbook on March 11 caused a change in the numbers reported by operators for March. DraftKings Sportsbook continued to lead the way with $203.9 million and a 33.5 percent market share, but that was down from $243.5 million and a 42.3 percent market share they reported in February.

BetRivers also saw a drop in March, falling from $109 million and 19 percent in February to $95.7 million and 15.7 percent in March. Surprisingly, FanDuel Sportsbook saw a small uptick in March, rising from 30.1 percent market share to 32 percent.

The new kid on the block, Barstool, ranked fifth out of six sportsbooks in the state with $47.8 million and 7.8 percent share despite missing out on the first 10 days of the month. It will be interesting to see what their first full month of operations looks like in Illinois when the numbers from April are released.