Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) celebrates his touchdown run with teammates against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois sports betting surpasses $1 billion

December 15, 2022 - National Football Post

The state of Illinois broke the $1 billion mark for sports betting for the first time during the October.

A recent report issued by the Illinois Gaming Board showed that Illinois sportsbooks took in $1.03 billion in bets in the month of October which marked the first time the billion dollar mark was broken in a single month. Illinois joined New York, New Jersey, and Nevada as the only states to break the $1 billion barrier in a single month.

The $1.03 billion reported in October was a 19 percent increase from the $831.8 million reported in September. While handle saw a 19 percent increase revenue took an even bigger leap, up 30 percent from $78.4 million in September to $102.1 million in October. The increase in revenue was thanks to a 9.9 percent hold rate. That was up from a 9.4 hold rate reported in September.

The most popular sportsbook in Illinois during the month was FanDuel Sportsbook with $328.6 million in betting handle. That put them just ahead of second place DraftKings Sportsbook which reported $324.1 million.

To no one’s surprise football, both the NFL and college, saw the heaviest action of all sports in October. Football betting accounted for $358.2 million in sports betting handle in the month. That was more than double the $114.4 million bet on basketball which came in second place during the month. Parlays were also a popular bet with bettors dropping $259.3 million on them in October.

 

Bet In Illinois!

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Recent Posts

December 16, 2022

FIU extends contract of coach Mike MacIntyre

December 16, 2022

Five-star LB, former A&M pledge Anthony Hill commits to Texas

December 16, 2022

Pride follows S. Alabama into New Orleans Bowl vs. W. Kentucky

December 15, 2022

Giants Commanders Prediction, WSH covers easy

December 15, 2022

Drew Brees hired by Purdue as interim assistant coach

See All News