Indiana posts record handle in January

Indiana’s record-breaking sports betting numbers continued in the month of January, according to figures released by the Indiana Gaming Commission.

In January Indiana broke its own sports betting handle for the fifth straight month. The January state revenue report showed that Indiana residents bet $348.2 million in the month of January. That topped the previous record handle of $313.1 million set in December.

It was also a 100 per cent gain on year-over-year handle, as Indiana reported a sports betting hand of $171 million in January, 2020.

The sportsbooks in Indiana reported a new record in revenue of $29.3 million in January which resulted in $2.8 million going to the state in taxes.

How did Indiana post record handle?

Not surprisingly, a majority of sports betting in Indiana was done online in January. From the January handle, $296 million, or 85 percent was bet online. Leading the way in online sports betting was DraftKings Sportsbooks with $122.6 million. The rest of the online Top 5 in Indiana included FanDuel Sportsbooks with $89.2 million, BetMGM with $52.4 million, PointsBet with $13 million, and BetRivers with $9 million.

While online sports betting continued to be the choice of the majority of sports bettors in Indiana, in-person betting at brick and mortar sportsbooks did see a rise in January year-over-year. By comparison, in-person sports betting handle in Indiana in January 2020 was $47.4 million. In January, 2021 it was up nine percent to $51.7 million.

Indiana has always been a haven for basketball and the sport’s popularity has carried over to sports betting. In Indiana in January basketball led the way with $133 million in bets. That accounted for 38 precent of all sports betting in the month. Next in line was football with $77 million.

January’s numbers have proven that Indiana has yet to lose any sizable sports betting dollars to neighboring states that have recently launched sports betting. For example, Michigan to the north of Indiana launched online sports betting in January.

It will be interesting to see if Indiana’s sports betting handle continues to rise, especially with sports betting biggest day, the Super Bowl, landing in February, and college basketball March Madness coming a month later.