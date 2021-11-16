Indiana sportsbooks report record betting in October

The money flowed into sportsbooks in Indiana during the month of October and it led to a record-setting handle.

Earlier this week the Indiana Gaming Commission reported $461.1 million in sports bets for the month of October. That topped the record handle of $355.4 million set only a month earlier in September by nearly 30 percent. October’s handle was also nearly double the $230.9 million handle that was reported a year ago in October, 2020.

From October’s record-setting handle revenue was $27.7 million which accounted for a six percent hold. It also added $2.6 million in taxes to the state coffers.

Not surprisingly football was the most popular wager for Indiana sports bettors in October. Football bets accounted for $175.8 million of the October handle which is just over 38 percent of all bets. Coming in behind football bets were parlays with $127.6 million, which likely include a lot of football bets as well.

The only other sports receiving action in Indiana that are singled out in the monthly report are basketball and baseball. In October $53.5 million was bet on basketball and $34.8 million on post season baseball. Anything that isn’t football, basketball, baseball or a parlay is lumped into the ‘other’ category which accounted for $67 million in October.

The most popular online sportsbook in Indiana in October was DraftKings Sportsbook. DraftKings accounted for 36.6 percent of all online bets in the state in October. DraftKings also led the way in September, but their market share in October was actually down four percent when compared to September.

Following DraftKings was FanDuel Sportsbook with 27.5 percent of the online action in October, which was up just over three percent from September. Third place in the online race went to BetMGM with 11.6 percent of the online action.