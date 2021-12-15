Iowa, Indiana set sports betting records in November

After Iowa and Indiana posted record sports betting numbers in October, it was expected that the numbers in November would show some decline. Instead, numbers continued to rise in both states.

October is one of the busiest months of the year for sports, and this year the month included five weekends which meant five weekends to bet on NFL and college football. Despite having one less weekend the sports betting numbers in Iowa and Indiana in November surpassed the numbers from October.

In Iowa, the sports betting handle in October was $280.9 million. In November, the handle rose by 2.3 percent to $287.2 million. Sports betting revenue also rose considerably in November to $19.7 million, which blew away the $6.6 million reported in October.

If you compare November 2021 to November 2020 in Iowa the growth is astronomical. In November 2020 Iowa’s reported handle was only $87.2 million. The $287.2 million reported in 2021 was a 229 percent increase.

Not surprisingly online betting dominated the market in November with 90 percent of the bets in Iowa being placed online. The leading sportsbook in the state in November was Caesars Sportsbook with a 39.9 percent share of the online handle. They were followed by DraftKings Sportsbook with 28.8 percent share and FanDuel Sportsbook with 12.6 percent share.

In Indiana, November’s handle also surpassed the previous record set in October. In October Indiana reported $461.1 million, and that increased to $463.7 million in November. Revenue also soared in November with $47.7 million reported. That topped the old record of $33.9 million which was reported in September. October’s revenue was $27.7 million.

Just like in Iowa most of the bets placed in Indiana were made online. Online bets accounted for 91 percent of all bets placed in the state in November.

The most popular online sportsbook in Indiana in November was DraftKings with 39.3 percent of the online handle. Following them was FanDuel with 26 percent share and BetMGM with 10.9 percent share.