June sports betting down in Michigan, Pennsylvania

The light summer sports scheduled has led to reduced sports betting numbers in Michigan and Pennsylvania during June.

The June report from the Michigan Gaming Control Board listed the June handle as $292.4 million. That was an 18 percent drop from the $356 million handle reported in May. However, it was still a 12.7 percent increase compared to the June 2021 handle.

The Michigan sportsbooks hold for June was 5.4 percent which resulted in $15.8 million in revenue. That was down from $35.9 million in revenue from May when they achieved a 10.1 percent hold.

As usual online betting made up the majority of bets placed in Michigan in June. Online bets accounted from 92 percent of all sports bets made during the month for $270 million.

FanDuel Sportsbook led the online sportsbooks with 29 percent of all online handle for $79.1 million. They also led the way in revenue with $6 million from a 7.6 percent hold. Following FanDuel was DraftKings Sportsbook with $71.7 million in handle and $1.7 million in revenue from a low 2.4 percent hold.

In Pennsylvania in June sportsbooks reported $393.5 million handle, which was down 6.4 percent from June 2021 and the lowest monthly handle in the state since August 2021.

Sports betting revenue also dropped to $22.9 million. This was down 52.1 percent from May and down 46.1 percent from June, 2021.

Just like in Michigan FanDuel led all sportsbooks with $156.8 million in handle. Thanks to a 6.4 percent hold that earned FanDuel $9.9 million in revenue. This accounted for 43.1 percent of all handle in the state and 46.2 percent of all sports betting revenue for June.

DraftKings was also second in Pennsylvania with $87.5 million in handle and $3 million in revenue from a 3.5 percent hold.