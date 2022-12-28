Kansas sports betting down, revenue up in November

Kansas saw a drop in sports betting handle in the month of November, but thanks to a higher hold, revenues increased.

In November Kansas sportsbook reported $186.4 million in sports betting handle. That was down about two percent from the $189.9 million handle from October. It was up from the $160.5 million reported in September, the first month of sports betting in the state.

While handle declined slightly in November sports betting revenue was up. Sports betting revenue reported in November was $12.2 million thanks to a 6.5 percent hold. That was a considerable rise from the $1.4 million revenue in October, and the $1.3 million revenue in September.

The tax collected also increased substantially in November to $795,784. The combined tax collected on sports betting from September and October combined was only $270,706.

Not surprisingly online sports betting continued to dominate retail sports betting November. In November 95 percent of bets placed were placed online. DraftKings Sportsbook was the most popular online sportsbook with $76.2 million in betting handle, or just over 40 percent of all bets in the state. In second place was FanDuel Sportsbook with $233.9 million, followed by BetMGM in third place with $76.4 million.

DraftKings may have led the state in betting handle, but FanDuel came out on top in revenue. FanDuel reported $4.9 million in revenue, just ahead of the $4.6 million reported by DraftKings.

While retail sports betting heavily trails online sports betting in overall numbers retail did set a new record in November with a $9.3 million handle. Most of that was bet at the Barstool Sportsbook in the Hollywood casino which reported $7.1 million in handle, or 76.3 percent of all retail bets.

The FanDuel Sportsbook at the Kansas Star Casino reported $2 million in bets, and the DraftKings Sportsbook at Boot Hill Casino reported $214,202.