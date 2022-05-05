Kansas sports betting legalization close

It looks like sports betting is coming to the state of Kansas.

Late last week the Kansas State Senate approved a bill that would legalize sports betting in the state. The bill SB 84 was initially rejected by the Senate due to changes made by the House of Representatives, but following some discussion with the House the bill cleared the Senate with a vote of 21-13.

When will Kansas sports betting legalization happen?

The bill will now go to the desk of Governor Laura Kelly to be signed into law. Once the bill is signed Kansas will become the 34th state to legalize sports betting. More Kansas sports betting legalization news

Under the bill sports betting revenue will be taxed at 10 percent. At least 12 mobile sports betting licenses will be available. Each of the state’s four casinos can launch three sportsbooks skins and also have access to a fourth skin if they partner with a professional sports team. Right now that pro sports partnership option doesn’t mean much as the state is home to only one pro franchise, Sporting KC of the MLS.

Legislators are hoping to change that, and 80 percent of the taxes collected from sports betting will be set aside in a “Attracting Professional Sports to Kansas Fund.” A last minute change in the bill will place the money in that fund under the watch of the Department of Commerce, and also allow lawmakers to spend the money in different areas if warranted.

The main goal of the fund appears to be to try to lure the Kansas City Chiefs away from Missouri. The Chiefs current home has also attempted to legalize sports betting recently but has run into some roadblocks that may stall or even kill those attempts.

The bill also allows casinos to partner with up to 50 commercials partners and place retail sports betting kiosks in businesses. One stipulation on these partnerships is that 20 percent of them must be with fraternal or veteran’s organizations.