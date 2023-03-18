Kentucky sports betting bill sponsor confident

The sponsor of a sports betting bill in Kentucky is confident it will pass the House before the end of the legislative session.

Representative Michael Meredith has sponsored House Bill 551 which would legalize sports betting in Kentucky. This being an odd-numbered year the legislative session is short with just 30 days on the schedule.

Will the Kentucky sports betting bill pass?

Despite that short timetable to get things done, Meredith is cautiously optimistic the sports betting bill will pass through the house. Meredith has stated he believes he already has the 60 House votes he would need to achieve the three-fifths majority needed for a bill to pass the House in an odd-numbered year.

Prior to a house vote the next stop for the bill the House Licensing, Occupations & Administrative Regulations Committee hearing later this week. If the bill does get through committee and the House vote Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer has already committed his support in the Senate. However, getting through the Senate is far from a done deal.

This isn’t the first time legislators in Kentucky have tried to get a sports betting bill through the House and Senate. Last year a sports betting bill passed through the House but failed to get through a Senate vote. Making things even harder this time around, in odd-numbered years a Senate vote requires more votes than in an even-numbered year’s simple majority.