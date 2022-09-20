Oct 10, 2020; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) runs the ball during the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Betting license language holdup in Massachusetts

September 20, 2022 - National Football Post

The long-awaited rollout of sports betting in Massachusetts has slowed to a crawl due to an language issue in the legislation.

The problem is the language around the issuing of temporary licenses, which was confirmed by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission late last week. In the bill that legalized sports betting in the state there is no limit on how many temporary sports betting licenses can be issued.

The only requirements to apply for a temporary license is that the applicant be qualified gaming entity and it pays a $1 million temporary license fee.

More than three dozen companies contacted the Gaming Commission prior to the August 31 deadline to inform the Commission they were interested in one of the state’s open online sportsbook licenses. The state has approved allocating 15 licenses, but eight of them are connected to retail licenses. This means only seven are open for competitive bid.

With no limit on temporary licenses this means that dozens of sportsbooks could be granted a temporary license only to be left out and forced to shut down when the seven full licenses are awarded.

Fixing the issue could be as easy as amending the bill in the state legislature. Luckily the Massachusetts legislature remains in an informal session until January 2, 2023. However, since it is an informal sitting that also means as legislator can object to a bill and potentially kill it. This is not expected to happen, but it is a possibility.

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Sep 25th, 4:05 PM

Jacksonville +9 -110

LA Chargers -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 25th, 4:25 PM

Green Bay +3 -110

Tampa Bay -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 25th, 4:25 PM

LA Rams -4.5 -110

Arizona +4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 25th, 4:25 PM

Atlanta +3 -110

Seattle -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 25th, 8:20 PM

San Francisco +3 -110

Denver -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 26th, 8:15 PM

Dallas +4.5 -110

NY Giants -4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 29th, 8:15 PM

Miami +2 -110

Cincinnati -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 9:30 AM

Minnesota +1.5 -106

New Orleans -1.5 -106

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 1:00 PM

Cleveland -3 -110

Atlanta +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 1:00 PM

Buffalo -3.5 -110

Baltimore +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 1:00 PM

Washington +2.5 -110

Dallas -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 1:00 PM

LA Chargers -7 -110

Houston +7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 1:00 PM

Seattle +6 -110

Detroit -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 1:00 PM

Tennessee +3.5 -110

Indianapolis -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 1:00 PM

Chicago +3 -110

NY Giants -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 1:00 PM

Jacksonville +7 -110

Philadelphia -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 1:00 PM

NY Jets +3.5 +100

Pittsburgh -3.5 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 4:05 PM

Arizona -3 -110

Carolina +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 4:25 PM

Denver +2 -110

Las Vegas -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 4:25 PM

New England +6.5 -110

Green Bay -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 8:20 PM

Kansas City -1.5 -110

Tampa Bay +1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats