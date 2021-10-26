Louisiana retail sports betting launch date of Nov. 1

If all goes to plan residents of Louisiana should be able to bet on sports starting November 1.

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board announced late last week that they believe retail sports betting should be able to launch on November 1. However, online sports betting is still months away from debuting in the state.

Louisiana has already run into several delays in getting retail sports betting off the ground. Originally state regulators had hoped for sports betting to launch sometime in September. October 1 was also mulled over as a potential launch date. Hurricane Ida making landfall in the Louisiana early September was just one of the reasons that date was missed.

When sports betting was legalized in Louisiana 20 licenses were create for the state’s casinos and racinos. So far 13 licenses applications have been submitted to the state for consideration. Louisiana regulators would like to avoid a one-by-one rollout of sportsbooks in the state and would prefer a rollout in batches.

Many casinos in the state have reportedly begun, or in some instances completed temporary locations for retail sportsbooks on their properties.

When retail sports betting does go live in Louisiana don’t expect online sports betting to launch with it. The 20 retail licenses also allow each license holder to operate up to two online sports betting skins.

These online licenses are another load for regulators to go through, and since they’re at the bottom of the pile under the retail licenses it is expected it will be a few months before online sports betting goes live in the state.

While Louisiana residents eager to bet wait for November 1 and hope everything comes together on time there is one option for sports betting in the state. Earlier this month the Paragon Casino opened a sportsbook under the Betfred brand. The Paragon is owned and operated by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and since its on tribal land, regulatory approval and government sign off was not needed for the sportsbook to open.