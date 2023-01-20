Maine sports betting hoping to launch by summer

Last week the Maine Gambling Control Unit outlined their plans to launch sports betting in the state by the summer.

Part of the plan included announcing the publishing of proposed rules for sport betting and a notice of public hearing scheduled for January 31. Whether or not sports betting launches by the summer may depend on the public comments received by the Control Unit.

Control Unit Executive Director Milton Champion said that when developing the rules, they looked at several states that had already launched sports betting for guidance including Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. Champion stated last summer when rule development began that Maine would follow most other states lead on legal sports betting, but there could be a few differences in Maine’s plans.

Some on those standout differences in the rules released last week was sports betting operators in Maine would not be able to deduct promotional spending, and they cannot advertise promotional free bets.

Maine’s rules also included requirements for more detailed rules on player data protection and responsible gambling programs than most states have. In Maine each licensee will need to submit a responsible gaming proposal that meets a minimum of 10 criteria listed in the rules.

Champion said that they hope to have provisional license applications ready to go out by the public hearing later this month. If that is the case, it could help expediate the launch process once the rules are officially adopted.

Whenever sports betting does launch in Maine casinos will house two retail sportsbooks at Hollywood Casino in Bangor, and the Oxford Casino Hotel in Oxford. There can be up to 10 retail sportsbooks in the state when you include the state’s off-track betting facilities.

For online sports betting there can be up to four skins, with each skin connected to one of the state’s native tribes. How those four skins are used will be up to the tribes and has not been announced yet.