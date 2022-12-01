Nov 20, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) takes the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland online sports betting off to strong start

November 30, 2022 - National Football Post

Online sports betting launched in Maryland just in time for Thanksgiving last week and according to numbers released by GeoComply the opening week numbers were huge.

GeoComply released geolocation numbers for Maryland this week which reported on the first five days of online sports betting in the state. GeoComply tracked 16.5 million geolocation transactions in these five days. On Thanksgiving alone GeoComply tracked 3.7 million transactions.

In a statement GeoComply announced that Maryland’s Thanksgiving traffic was nearly double that of neighbouring Virginia, and more than four times that of Colorado which boasts a similar population size.

GeoComply also announced that they tracked 477,365 unique accounts created on the seven online sportsbooks in Maryland. That would be approximately 7.7 percent of the state’s population of 6.2 million. Maryland was also not far off from New Jersey’s 17.1 million geolocation transaction over the same time period. That is quite the feather in the cap for Maryland which has a smaller population than New Jersey.

Thanksgiving is always a busy day for sports bettors thanks to the NFL, but a different kind of football made this a unique Thanksgiving for sports betting. For this first time the World Cup is being held in November, to avoid the intense summer heat in Qatar.

This provided another outlet for sport bettors as included a high profile match between Team USA and England on the day after Thanksgiving. Also included in the first five days of sports betting in Maryland were the regular NBA, NHL, college football and basketball schedules.

