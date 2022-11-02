Sep 3, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Roman Hemby (24) reacts after running for a first half touchdown against the Buffalo Bulls at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland online sportsbooks approval fast-tracked

November 02, 2022 - National Football Post

The state of Maryland took another step toward the launch of online sports betting late last week after 10 sportsbooks received fast-tracked licensing consideration.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission applied alternative licensing standards to 10 sportsbooks applying for online licenses in the state. These 10 sportsbooks now head to the state’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission which could award licenses as early as November 21.

Maryland Online Sportsbooks Approval

The alternative licensing standards used by the Control Commission looked at sportsbook operators that already held a retail sports betting license in the state or were already active in three other legal jurisdictions.

“We are pleased that we advanced the process today, but of course the work continues,” Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin said in a release. “There is still a flurry of activity ahead of us over the next couple of weeks, but we’re going to see the first mobile wagers placed in Maryland soon.”

If the licenses are granted in late November it could enable online sports betting to launch in the state sometime in December. If the December launch date were to happen it would be one year since retail sports betting launched in the state in December, 2021.

The 10 sportsbooks who were fast-tracked included:

Bingo World (BetRivers)
Live Casino! And Hotel (FanDuel Sportsbook)
Crown Maryland Gaming (DraftKings Sportsbook)
CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity (Caesars)
Greenmount Station (Parx Interactive)
BetMGM Maryland Sports (BetMGM)
Long Shot’s (BetFred)
Maryland Stadium Sub (Fanatics Sportsbook)
Penn Maryland OSB/Hollywood Casino (Barstool Sportsbook)
Riverboat on the Potomac (PointsBet)

