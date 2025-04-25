Maryland reduces sports betting tax rate hike

Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s plan to raise the tax rate on sports betting revenue in the state has been given a hair cut.

When Moore released his budget proposal earlier this year, he called for the tax on sports betting revenue to be doubled from 15 percent to 30 percent. Late last week in a House Ways and Means Committee meeting the members of the committee cut Moore’s proposed tax rate increase to 20 percent.

Following the tax rate change and other amendments to the budget being denied (including denying increasing the tax on casino table games from 20 percent to 25 percent) the committee approved the amendments by a vote of 13-5.

The budget must be approved by state legislature by April 7. With the budget scheduled to be discussed in several other committees and other legislative bodies the proposed tax rate could change again before the final budget is approved.

Maryland is far from the only state to propose or go through with raising the tax rate on sports betting revenue this year. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine previously doubled his state’s sports betting tax rate from 10 percent to 20 percent in 2023, and in his latest budget he has proposed doubling the rate again this year.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy included a sports betting tax increase in his budget proposal. Murphy has called for the tax rate to be increased from 13 percent to 25 percent.

Michigan and Indiana have also included tax increases on sports betting in recent legislative proposals.

Last year Illinois proposed and implemented a new tiered tax system on sports betting that ranged from 20 to 40 percent. That replaced the original tax rate which was set at 15 percent.