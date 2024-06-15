Michigan targeting Bovada, other states as well

Multiple states are considering legal action against offshore sports betting operator Bovada.

At the end of May the Michigan Gaming Control Board gambling regulators sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bovada giving them a deadline of June 14 to cease operations in the state. According to statements issued to media the Michigan Gaming Control Board believes Bovada is violating state law, specifically the Lawful Internet Gaming Act and the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act.

Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection Gaming Division has announced they will follow Michigan and will send their own cease-and-desist to Bovada late this month.

Massachusetts may also add another cease-and-desist letter to the pile as regulators in the state discussed taking the same action at and public meeting this week.

Right now, while still active in Michigan, Bovada is operating in 45 states in the US according to its website. The only sites it currently lists as restricted for US players are Delaware, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, and New York. In 2021 following the legalization of sports betting in New York, Bovada voluntarily ceased operations in the state.