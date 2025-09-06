Micro bets ban being considered in Ohio

A gambling investigation into two Cleveland Guardians pitchers may cause Ohio to ban the types of bets that brought the two players under suspicion.

Cleveland pitchers’ Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase are both currently on leave while being investigated. The investigation into Ortiz stems from a pair of first pitch of the inning he delivered in games in June.

Through micro bets bettors can wage on if the first pitch of the inning will be a strike. Large amounts were reportedly bet on the two pitches by Ortiz that were considerably outside the strike zone, leaving bettors and investigators to wonder if Ortiz did so on purpose.

In a recent report by ESPN, Matt Schuler, the executive director of the Ohio Casino Control Commission said the Commission is currently reviewing the types of micro bets allowed in the state. The review could lead to draft rules to ban certain micro bets. The ban would reportedly include specific in-game events that are completely controlled by one player, such as the first pitch of an inning.

The review is being done at the behest of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. At the end of July the Governor’s office issued a new release that called on the Commission to remove certain types of bets, specifically naming micro prop bets as problematic.

“The evidence that prop betting is harming athletics in Ohio is reaching critical mass,” DeWine said in the release.

“The harm to athletes and the integrity of the game is clear, and the benefits are not worth the harm. The prop betting experiment in this country has failed badly.”

If rules to prohibit certain bets were drafted by the Commission, it could take a long time to become law. The draft rule would need to be approved by the Commission and the Ohio legislature before coming into effect.