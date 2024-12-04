Minnesota sports betting bill coming – possibly

The start of the next legislative session in Minnesota is just around the corner and it could include the introduction of a new sports betting bill.

Although, judging by the description of the bill it may not be popular with sportsbook and may not garner a lot of support.

The bill is the brainchild of Democrat-Farmer-Labor Senator John Marty. His bill on sports betting would focus heavily on responsible gambling and consumer protection. This should not be a big surprise considering in the past the Senator has tried to derail other attempts to pass a sports betting bill and has called sports betting “predatory.”

Under the bill being proposed by the Senator there would be strict advertising guidelines on sports betting that would include bans on the use of public property for advertising and a ban on the use of the term, “risk free.”

Marty’s bill would also include a ban on college sports prop bets and any in-game wagering. Deposits would be limited to $500 in 24 hours, and $3,000 in a month. Activity limits would be placed on online gambling apps of no more than four consecutive hours. A tax rate of 40% would be placed on sports betting operators’ revenue.

The bill would also include what is being called a “red flag law” under which family members could report potential issues to regulators.

All previous attempts at passing a sports betting bill in Minnesota has abruptly failed. A bill was proposed earlier this year but did not have enough votes to pass before the legislative session ended.

There is belief that getting legislators to agree on a sports betting bill may be even hard now following the November election which resulted in a near 50-50 split in both the Minnesota House and Senate.