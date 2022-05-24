Minnesota sports betting bill dies

Sports betting appears to be off the table in Minnesota for 2022.

The legislation session concluded earlier this week without the state House of Representatives and the state Senate coming to an agreement to pass a bill to legalize sports betting. A late Senate committee amendment ended any chances of the bill passing.

[ See more Minnesota sports betting legalization news | See sportsbook reviews ]

Representative Zack Stephenson authored a bill, HF 778, that would have given the exclusive rights to sports betting to the state’s 11 native tribes. Under the bill each of the 11 tribes would be allowed to launch one online sports betting skin and operate retail sportsbooks at casinos. Mobile betting revenue would have been taxed at 10 percent. The bill successfully passed through five House committees and the House by a vote of 70-57.

When Stephenson’s bill reached the Senate it ran into problems. In the Senate a committee requested Commercial entities also be allowed into the sports betting industry, specifically online and retail licenses to two horse racing tracks, Canterbury Park and Running Aces.

The Minnesota Indian Gaming Association, which fully supported the House bill, vehemently opposed the Senate amendments. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz previously stated he would not sign a spots betting bill that did not have the support of the Gaming Association.

It is possible that a special session may need to be called to complete work on important bills that were not passed before the end of the legislative session. These include bills on public safety and education funding. If a special session were called it is possible sports betting could be on the agenda as well but considering the short length of a special session it is considered to be unlikely.