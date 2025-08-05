Missouri sets sports betting launch date, application deadlines

The sports betting application period has begun in Missouri and the state has also officially announced sports betting will launch in the state on December 1.

This means that Missouri bettors will not be able to bet on most of the upcoming NFL season in-state.

The Missouri Gaming Commission opened the application period on Thursday, May 15. The deadline to apply depends on the type of license an operator applies for. There are two licenses available through the Missouri Gaming Commission and multiple in-person and online betting licenses available through one of the state’s 13 riverboat casinos or six professional sports teams.

The St. Louis Cardinals will be applying for a license after announcing a partnership with bet365 earlier this year.

The operators applying for one of the two licenses available through the Missouri Gaming Commission must submit their applications by July 15. Applicants will appear before the Missouri Gaming Commission on August 13, and the Commission will announce the two successful applicants on August 15.

Any operators applying for licenses through a state casino or professional sports team must have their applications in by September 12 if they want to launch on December 1.

The sports betting launch in Missouri has been in the works since Missouri natives voted to allow sports betting in November 2024. The timeline has changed several times over the years as legislators originally hoped to launch sports betting some time this summer but emergency rules that would have been required to so do in February were rejected.

When sports betting does launch in Missouri it will have one of the lowest tax rates among states that have legalized betting, with a low 10% tax rate.