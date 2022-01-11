Mobile sports betting goes live in New York

Mobile sports betting is now available in New York state, following the launch of mobile betting by four sportsbooks over the weekend.

Mobile sports betting officially went live in the state on Saturday, January 8 at 9 a.m. The first four sportsbooks to go live out of the gate were BetRivers, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook, and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Those four sportsbooks received approval prior to the launch date, but they’ll soon be joined by more mobile books. Five other operators that are still awaiting approval to launch in New York include Bally Bet, BetMGM, PointsBet, Resorts World, and WynnBET.

The approval for the five remaining sportsbooks will reportedly roll out slowly. State regulators commented on this process by saying, “The remaining five conditionally licensed Mobile Sports Wagering Operators continue to work towards satisfying statutory and regulatory requirements necessary to launch and will be approved on a rolling basis when requirements are met.”

According to reported numbers coming out of New York during the first weekend of sports betting it could become one of the largest sports betting markets in the country. According to GeoComply, sports betting in New York generated 5.8 million geolocation pings in the first 12 hours after Saturday’s launch. Geolocation pings can include platform logins or bets being placed. That more than doubled the 2.3 million pings registered in the next highest state, Pennsylvania.

On Monday GeoComply reported that New York had registered 17.2 million geolocation pings over the weekend. New York City’s five boroughs registered more than 8 million pings alone which surpassed every other state in the country during that span.

One state that will closely be watching the launch of sports betting in New York is New Jersey. The current king of sports betting in the U.S., New Jersey could have a lot to lose now that New Yorkers no longer have to cross the border into New Jersey to legally bet. According to reports New Yorkers wagered an estimated $837 million in New Jersey in 2019.