More delays in legalizing sports betting in Ohio

Residents of Ohio will need to continue to cross state lines to bet on sports for the foreseeable future.

Negotiations on the legalization of sports betting Ohio are either progressing slowly or at a standstill depending on who you talk to. Ohio Senator Kirk Schurig told local media late last week that meetings between key members of the State Senate and the state House of Representatives were happening last week.

However, no member of either chamber would confirm that those meetings happened.

When does sports betting Ohio realistically happen?

There does remain time to pass HB 29, which would legalize sports betting in the state, as Ohio’s legislative session runs until the end of the year. Reportedly one of the points that still needs to be finalized is the legalization of online betting.

Schuring was quoted in the local media last week as saying, “When it comes to the operation, the mechanical stuff, I think we’re in general agreement but there are some things we have to work out as far as these online applications. But I think we can get there, I really do. I don’t think it’s something that is impossible. I think we will get there.”

Schuring did balk at providing a timeline for when the bill to legalized sports betting could be passed. The only timing Schuring would commit to is that he expects sports betting to be legalized in the state by the end of the year.

While Ohio residents wait for a bill to be passed the proposed bill would allow for sports betting online, at retail sportsbooks and a lottery kiosks in liquor establishments. The number of online sportsbooks appears to be one sticking point, although currently HB 29 allows for 25 mobile licenses.

No matter when the bill finally does pass, Ohio residents won’t be able to place their first sports bet until sometime in 2022. In Ohio 90 days must pass for legislation to go into law after it is signed by the Governor. If the bill was signed today, which is not possible of course, the earliest it would become law is February 1.

Going by that timeline and adding in the fact that a lengthy application and review period would also need to take place after the legalization Ohio residents could be looking at spring, 2022 as the earliest time they legally can place bets within state borders