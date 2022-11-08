More Ohio sports betting licenses awarded

More retail and online sports betting licenses have been awarded in Ohio as the state gets closer to the January 1 sports betting launch date.

At an Ohio Casino Control Commission meeting held last week five new online sports betting licenses and six retail sports betting licenses were awarded. The five online licenses were awarded to:

MGM Resorts’ Northfield Park (BetMGM)

PENN Entertainment Hollywood Dayton (BetRivers)

PENN Entertainment Hollywood Toledo (DraftKings)

Hard Rock Cincinnati (Hard Rock)

Columbus Crew SC (Tipico)

Retail licenses were also awarded to Hard Rock Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew. The four other retail licenses went to the Cincinnati Reds, Northfield OTB, Cedar Downs OTB, and Pro Football Hall of Fame Village.

During last week’s meeting four sports betting suppliers also received their licenses. These suppliers included Internet Sports International, SBTech Malta, Stadium Technology Group, and Xpoint Services.

Seven more Type C hosts were also approved at the meeting bringing the total of hosts to around 880. The Ohio Lottery previously pre-approved 1,412 businesses which leave nearly 600 to apply. To expediate the approval process the Commission gave Executive Director Matt Schuler authority to approve those future Type C hosts.

After handing out all the new licenses at last week’s meeting the Commission also revoked one that had previously been issued. StatHero gave up it fantasy sports license and will not be allowed to reapply for at least year after the company offered fantasy game that were against the house and not other players.