More Virginia sports betting licenses handed out

You can add more approved sportsbooks to the list in the state of Virginia after the state’s lottery corporation approved two more licenses last week.

Which Virginia sports betting licenses were approved?

The latest two mobile licenses were awarded to Digital Gaming Corporation VA and VHL, VA late last week. Digital Gaming is the corporate name for Betway, which will add its sixth state once it goes live in Virginia. VHL, VA is part of 888 holdings and is expected to launch under that brand in Virginia.

Following the approval of the latest licenses that means only two mobile licenses remain unaccounted for in the state. There were five remaining prior to PointsBet receiving a license earlier this month, followed by last week’s approval of Betway and 888. It is unknown when the final two licenses will be approved or who will receive them.

While Virginia bettors await the launch of PointsBet, Betway and 888 in the state they currently have 10 mobile options to chose from. The first five sportsbooks went live prior to the Super Bowl this year and included FanDuel Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook, BetMGM, BetRivers and Caesars Sportsbook. Three more sportsbooks launched before the current NFL season kicked off, including WynnBET, Unibet and Barstool Sportsbook. The remaining two went live more recently with Golden Nugget launching in October and Bally Bet going live just last week.

The five sportsbooks who launched prior to last year’s Super Bowl have dominated the betting landscape in the state so far. A report issued by the Virginia Lottery in October showed that the five sportsbooks that launched before Super Bowl 55 accounted for 98.1 percent of all mobile sports betting handle between their launch and September.

It will be interesting to see if those numbers begin to change as more sportsbooks go live in the state.