NBA partners with Ontario Lottery

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. (OLG) now has signed partnerships with all four of the major sports leagues following the announcement of a deal with the NBA late last week.

The OLG’s partnership with the NBA makes OLG’s sports betting platform ProLine+ an official betting partner of the NBA in Ontario. Through the new partnership ProLine+ will be able to integrate league marks and collaborate directly with the league on NBA betting content.

In a release Dave Pridmore, OLG Chief Digital Strategy Officer said, “We’re thrilled to offer wagering on the NBA Draft for the first time while bringing our valued sports bettors even closer to the game through exclusive content and gameplay,”

Kuljeet Sindhar, NBA Associate Vice President of International Gaming and Data added in the release, “This expanded relationship marks the latest iteration of our deeply valued long-term relationship with OLG.”

After signing the deal with the NBA OLG has now locked up all four of America’s major sports leagues. OLG finalized deals with the NFL in February and followed that up with a deal with the NHL in March. OLG and MLB announced a deal just last week.

While the major sports leagues have signed deals with OLG Ontario-based sports team that play in those leagues have signed on with different sportsbook operators. MLB’s Toronto Blue Jays partnered with theScore Bet earlier this year, while Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs, named PointsBet and FanDuel Sportsbook as their official sports betting partners.