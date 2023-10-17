New York huge sports betting revenues in September

The return of football led to record-setting sports betting handle and revenue in New York state during the month of September.

The New York State Gaming Commission released September sports betting figures which showed the highest September on record and the third highest monthly handle since sports betting launched in January 2022.

In September New York sports betting operators reported $1.759 billion in betting handle. That was an incredible 40 percent increase compared to the $1.26 billion in handle reported in September, 2022.

The record-high handle led to $165.6 million in sports betting revenue for New York sportsbooks. That was up 15.5 percent from the $143.4 million in revenue reported in September, 2022. New York tax collectors took home a pretty penny from the revenue with $84.4 million thanks to the state’s high 51 percent tax rate.

The September handle was the third-largest month handle reported in New York sports betting history, trailing only the $1.789 billion reported in January, 2023, and the $1.786 billion reported in March, 2023.

The most popular sportsbook in New York in September was DraftKings Sportsbook. It reported $710.5 million in handle for September which was up 68 percent from handle reported in the same month in 2022. That was a new record-high for handle for DraftKings, breaking the previous record of $593.4 million set in January, 2023. DraftKings reported an 8.6 percent hold in September good enough for $61.4 million in revenue.

Following DraftKings in the handle race was FanDuel Sportsbook with $682.5 million. That was up 36.6 percent from September, 2022. Thanks to a higher 11.3 precent hold FanDuel led the way in revenue in September with $76.9 million.

BetRivers also reported a new record in September with $50.1 million in betting handle. That topped their previous high of $49.9 million from March, 2023. BetRivers 2023 September handle was up 43 percent when compared to September, 2022.