New York online casino gaming bill officially filed

The attempt to legalize online casino gaming in New York state has officially begun.

Earlier this week Senator Joe Addabbo filed S4856 which if passed would legalize online casino gambling in the state.

Under the bill online casino gambling would be regulated by the New York State Gaming Commission. Those applying for a license would pay a initial licensing fee of $2 million and gross gaming revenue would be taxed at 30.5 percent. This is lower than the 51 percent tax rate currently applied to sports betting gross revenue.

All nine online sportsbook operators in the state would be approved for an online casino gaming license. Licenses would also be approved for the state’s four commercial casinos, racinos, and three native tribes, the Seneca, Oneida, and Mohawk. Three competitive licenses would also be available for other online entities.

An online casino gaming license would allow operators to offer online slots, table games, and live dealer games. To offer live dealer games the studio which houses and broadcasts the dealers must be located in the state.

According to estimates online casino gaming could raises $800 million in annual tax revenue for the state. By comparison New York received more than $700 million in tax revenue from the sportsbook during the first year of legalization.

Despite the success of sports betting in New York getting the online casino gaming bill passed may be a challenge. Governor Kathy Hochul did not include online casino gaming tax revenue in her executive budget proposal for fiscal 2024. Without full support from the Governor the bill may already be dead in the water.