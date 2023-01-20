New York sets sports betting record in first year

The first year of sports betting in the state of New York was a record-setting success.

Sports betting went live in New York on January 8, 2023. One year later the state set a new record for yearly sports betting handle with $16.2 billion. It also set records for total gross gaming revenue with $1.36 billion and tax revenue with $693 million.

In 10 of the 12 months during their first year in operation New York sportsbooks reported more than $1 billion in handle, including $1.62 billion in December. In that year New York also set records for the largest monthly handle when it took in $1.67 billion in January, monthly gross gaming revenue with $148.2 million in November, and monthly tax revenue with $72.6 million in November.

The tax record should surprise no one considering it has the highest tax rate on sports betting in the country at 51 percent.

During the first year of sports betting in New York the most popular sportsbook among bettors was FanDuel Sportsbook. FanDuel reported a 40 percent market share in the state with $6.5 billion in handle. They also account for 48 percent of revenue in the state with $650.6 million.

Coming in behind FanDuel was DraftKings Sportsbook with a 28 percent market share and $4.5 billion in handle. DraftKings reported 26 percent of revenue in the state with $354.6 million.

Rounding out the Top 3 in New York’ first year was Caesars Sportsbook with 17 percent market share with $2.8 billion. Caesars’ accounted for 16 percent of revenue in the state with $214.6 million.

The top three operators in New York dominated the sports betting landscape in the state for the first year combining to account for 85 percent of all market share. This has led to questions around the long-term viability of the six other sportsbooks in the state which shared the other 15 percent for the market.